Creature Commandos NYCC Trailer Gives New Look at First DCU Series

The DC Universe is about to get a lot more monstrous. On Saturday, as part of the Creature Commandos panel at New York Comic Con 2024, DC Studios unveiled the second full trailer for the series, ahead of its premiere on December 5th. The series, which is written and executive produced by James Gunn, will be the inaugural project within Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU of movies and television shows, which will also include Superman, Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and more. Check it out in the player below

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option. The cast of Creature Commandos includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

“It was great, and it was really different in the sense that James Gunn had written all of the scripts before we started shooting,” Lorey explained to ComicBook in a recent exclusive interview. “Usually, I’m one of the writers on a show, even if I’m running it. But James had fully written the scripts. They were great scripts. Everybody was really, really excited about them. So the process went into production quicker than normal, because there were scripts that were ready to go. And we were really lucky to get voice cast that [we have]. I think the Harley voice cast is great, and Kite Man, and I think the Creature Commandos voice cast is easily the equal of those. It just was a pure pleasure to be working with James, who had such a very clear vision of what he wanted the show to be. He really knows that world. He knows it backwards and forwards. So just in terms of making the show, it’s been a pleasure, and everybody has been great to work with. I think it’s going to be a significant release. I don’t know if people really know what they’re in for yet, but it’s fantastic. We’re so proud of it.”

Creature Commandos will premiere exclusively on Max on Thursday, December 5th.