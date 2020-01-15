Did Crisis on Infinite Earths Reveal How A DCEU Hero Got Their Codename?

Following a surprising scene in tonight’s episode of Arrow — titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Four” — fans are wondering whether the upcoming movie adaptation of The Flash might acknowledge the events of the TV crossover. One of the biggest stories in DC’s history, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was especially meaningful for Barry Allen/The Flash in the comics, since he died and didn’t return for about 20 years real-world time. And while that was an idea played with in this crossover, the fact that Oliver Queen had sacrificed himself to save The Flash and Supergirl was pretty well known by the time the Crisis began in earnest. So…why would it have an impact on the movies?

In the fourth hour of the crossover, tonight’s episode of Arrow, Ezra Miller appeared as The Flash, sharing the screen with Grant Gustin’s version of the hero at S.T.A.R. Labs. After a brief bit where the two figure out that they’re the same person, the Gustin Flash seemingly gives Miller’s version of Barry Allen the inspiration for his superhero code name, telling him “I’m The Flash, too.” Miller’s Barry Allen is first confused, and then inspired, by the choice of moniker. But of course, before we have a chance to find out exactly how or whether this interaction will impact anything in the future, Miller blinks out of existence, saying as he does that he “told Victor” that a multiverse was possible. That has led a lot of fans to wonder about Cyborg’s role in the planned The Flash movie.

The line about “The Flash” is notable since the grounded take that Zack Snyder tried to introduce to the DC movies seemingly precluded anybody being too enthusiastic about embacing their colorful codenames. Other than Batman and Superman, who were named between films, more or less everybody in the movies went the whole time without their actual superhero identity being named onscreen.

This is a particularly smart place for Miller’s Flash to turn up, since his strange cameo — leaping out of the Speed Force to yell at Batman — in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice reminded fans of the way the character appeared to Batman in the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic books.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late,” Miller explained recently. “But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

The Flash is currently set to release in theaters on July 1, 2022. The post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse will launch on Sunday with new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl.