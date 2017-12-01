[SPOILER] Hooks Up With Sara Lance in “Crisis on Earth-X Part 1”

The first hour of The CW’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover brought fans action, heart, and the pairing of two Arrowverse favorites.

Spoilers for the first hour of “Crisis on Earth-X” below!

The first hour of “Crisis on Earth-X” saw the Arrowverse’s heroes uniting for the wedding of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) brought her sister, Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to the proceedings, as a way for both of them to forget their recent relationship woes.

While at Barry and Iris’ rehearsal dinner, Alex met Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), with the pair bonding over their shared love of scotch. The next audiences saw of the pair, they were making out behind Jitters.

The next morning, Alex woke up in bed. She turned to find Sara, who attempted to get her to stay in bed. Alex panicked, falling out of bed on her way out of the room.

The pair then reconnected outside of the wedding, with Alex getting flustered in the process.

So, could Arrowverse fans end up seeing more of Alex and Sara together? It could be possible, provided that Alex has access to Kara’s Earth-hopping technology. And Alex does match many of the qualities that Legends of Tomorrow wants in Sara’s future partner.

“I think the challenge for us as writers is she’s such a powerful, formidable, self-possessed, kick-ass woman,” executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed to ComicBook.com last month. “Who is worthy of her? Because it’s a tall order to find a woman who is deserving of the great Sara Lance. That’s what we’re going to try to figure out, hopefully by the end of the season.”

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.