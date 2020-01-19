10 Big Questions About the Arrowverse After Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW’s ambitious mega-crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is in the books at last and has left in its wake a dramatically changed Arrowverse. All of the core heroes of the Arrowvere now reside on one Earth, Earth-Prime, while a brand new Multiverse has been formed, offering homes to Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Titans, and more. It was a satisfying end to an exciting event, but even for all the incredible and stunning moments offered by “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and its finale, there are still quite a few questions that fans have about the event and what it means for some favorite characters.

Now that we’ve had a few days to process everything that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” had to offer, we’ve taken some time to see what questions fans have been asking about the Arrowverse after “Crisis” as well as note some of our own questions. What happened to Earth-3? How about Smallville‘s world? Weren’t Doom Patrol and Titans supposed to be on the same world? While there are some questions that have definitive answers and others that we have strong thoughts on, there are still plenty of questions out there about some of the finer details of this post-“Crisis” world – and we’ve rounded them up here.

If Earth-38 is now merged with Earth-1 as part of the new Earth-Prime, what does that mean for Superman’s friendship with Batman?

While “Elseworlds” established that, on Earth-1, Batman had been missing for some years that didn’t appear to be the case on Supergirl’s Earth-38. On the world, Superman and Batman – or at least Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne – were friends. When James Olsen’s Guardian first appeared in National City, people had a bit of a negative reaction with James realizing that people were afraid of Guardian the way they were of “Clark’s friend” – with Winn sharpening the reference by imitating the ears on Batman’s cowl.

If Bruce and Clark were friends – or frenemies – on Earth-38, but that world is now part of Earth-Prime which appears to still be missing its Batman, what does that mean for the Superman/Batman friendship? It’s hard to imagine that Bruce Wayne would simply go missing and his friend Clark not go looking for him. Does Clark know where Bruce is and what’s going on and just isn’t saying anything? Is Bruce maybe not actually missing in this new Earth-Prime? While that latter question is likely to be answered when Batwoman returns for its first post-“Crisis” episode, the status of the Superman/Batman friendship on the new Earth-Prime is one that remains to be seen.

Does a new Earth-2 mean that Harry and Jesse are okay?

At the very end of “Crisis” fans got to see not just Earth-Prime, but the birth of a brand new Multiverse, one populated by Earths with familiar designations and, in many cases, familiar faces. But one lingering question we have involves what may be the most popular of the Multiverse’s alternate Earths: Earth-2.

In the montage of new Earths it was made clear that Earth-2 does exist and it’s the home of Stargirl, but what does that mean for The Flash favorites, Harrison “Harry” Wells and his daughter, Jesse Quick? It’s entirely possible – and perhaps almost even likely -that Harry and Jesse are alive and well on the new Earth-2, just without any memories of their Earth-1 friends or adventures. After all, we really only see that Stargirl is part of Earth-2, not the entire heroic population of the world.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Harry and Jesse are now part of Earth-Prime, as outside a possibility as it is. Whatever the case, we hope we get a bit of clarification on Harry and Jesse’s status sooner rather than later.

Wait…what about Jay Garrick and Earth-3?

One Earth we did not see in the new Multiverse lineup? Earth-3, home of Jay Garrick. Played by John Wesley Shipp, Earth-3’s Flash became a fan-favorite over the years and the idea that his world didn’t get restored is just too sad to consider. After all, on Earth-3 Jay – who is a doppelganger for Barry’s dad – married his love who just so happens to be a doppelganger for Barry’s mom, Nora. The Multiverse needs a world in which Barry’s “parents” got a happy ever after of sorts.

How much about the Crisis do the people of Earth-Prime know?

At the end of “Crisis” one of the things that stuck out to many fans was just how much about Oliver’s sacrifice the people of Earth-Prime seemed to know, something driven home by the President’s address about the fallen hero. It begs the question: just how much about the “Crisis” do the average citizens of Earth-Prime really know? While it was nice to see Oliver get the recognition the hero deserved for his sacrifice, it seems a little strange that a lot would be known about the fight for the Multiverse, at least in terms of what the average person on the street might be aware of.

Did Argo also get restored?

One of the worlds destroyed by the Anti-Matter wave wasn’t Earth at all, but it was Argo, the last remaining piece of Krypton as it existed in the Earth-38 reality. With Earth-38 “restored” and merged into the reality of Earth-Prime, many fans were wondering what became of Argo. As it turns out, this is a question that we can actually answer.

Yes, Argo has been restored. Supergirl briefly mentions in the final hour of “Crisis” that everyone from Earth-38 has been restored on Earth-Prime and that Argo, too, is back. This is a huge relief as it would have been really sad if Supergirl had lost her family not once but twice and then didn’t get them back when everything was set right again. That might have been more than the Paragon of Hope could bear.

Will people be able to breach between Earths like before?

Breaching from world to world was kind of a big deal, especially on The Flash, after the discovery of the Multiverse. With a new Multiverse established, will we see more breaching from world to world? The fact is, we don’t know. It’s not impossible that the technology will still exist, but it’s also not yet clear if it will be useful to hop from world to world – or if there is even a need to now. That’s something that we’ll have to keep watching the shows of the Arrowverse to see for sure.

If there are infinite numbers of Mar Novus, wouldn’t there be infinite numbers of the Anti-Monitor?

A major part of the fourth hour of “Crisis” saw Supergirl, Lex Luthor, and Ryan Choi journey to Malthus in the past to stop Mar Novu/The Monitor from carrying out his experiment to visit the dawn of time and, thus, create the Anti-Monitor. They are successful, but when they get to the Dawn of Time they discover that the mission really was worthless as in the Multiverse there will always be one Mar Novu who sets things off.

So, if there’s an infinite number of Mar Novu’s in the Multiverse wouldn’t that mean an infinite number of Anti-Monitors? We’re going to file this one under likely having an answer of “no”. The thing that appears to be consistent here is that a Mar Novu has to meddle with time which appears to have just one starting point for all of the Multiverse. With there only being one destination, that means that there can only be one Anti-Matter Universe and, thus, one Anti-Monitor.

At least that’s what we’re going with.

Are those the only Earths in the new Multiverse?

Fans were delighted to see a handful of Earths revealed at the end of “Crisis” but given how many worlds existed before the event, fans couldn’t help but wonder if those few Earths were the only ones. The short answer is no. According to Marc Guggenheim, the Smallville Earth is alive and well.

“I absolutely can confirm that they’re still alive, they’re still living their happy ending,” Guggenheim told TVLine. “Clark is getting the hero’s ending he deserves.”

Maybe that means there’s hope for Earth-3, too.

On DC Universe, Titans and Doom Patrol share a reality. Why are they on different Earths now?

One of the big things that jumped out at fans was the fact that the new Multivers appears to put DC Universe’s Doom Patrol and Titans on separate Earths. This is troubling because Doom Patrol is, technically, a spinoff of Titans. Wouldn’t they have to be on the same Earth for that?

While we don’t definitively know what’s going on here, it is very possible that the establishment of Doom Patrol and Titans on two different worlds in the new Multiverse is really just a way of saying that those Earths have a version of Doom Patrol and a version of Titans. There’s nothing saying that Earth-9 doesn’t also have its own Doom Patrol.

Is Oliver Queen really dead?

Perhaps the most burning question, especially with two episodes of Arrow remaining, is this: is Oliver Queen really and truly dead? After all, Oliver did die twice in “Crisis” and has had more than a few close calls over the years.

Realistically, it appears that Oliver’s death really will stick. Oliver’s journey ending in his death and sacrifice was something that appears to have long been part of the plan for the character’s story. It would also greatly cheapen Oliver’s sacrifice to create the new Multiverse if he somehow managed to come back from the dead. All of that said, though, it’s still possible that we’ll see Oliver get some sort of “happy ending”. We do still have to say goodbye to Arrow in a couple of weeks, after all. Perhaps we’ll get a glimpse of him content somewhere in the afterlife, able to rest knowing that he saved everyone and everything he loved.