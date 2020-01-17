Crisis on Infinite Earths’ “Beebo Selfie” Has Become a Reality

Days after it initially aired, The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is still giving fans a lot to think out. From truly unexpected cameos to significant retcons, there was certainly a lot to take in with “Crisis” — including the return of a very specific fan-favorite. At the beginning of the event’s final hour, the remaining Arrowverse heroes briefly had to deal with the return of Beebo, the cuddly blue creature who originated in Legends of Tomorrow. To make the moment even more comedic, Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) stopped to take a selfie of himself, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with Beebo. Crossover producer Marc Guggenheim took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that, thankfully, they did really create the “Beebo selfie”.

For the uninitiated, Beebo began as a sort of “Tickle Me Elmo” stuffed animal in Legends‘ third season, who was quickly adopted and canonized as a God by Vikings in the old world. After a series of ridiculous events, Beebo returned in an unexpected way in Legends’ Season 3 finale, when the team morphed into a giant version of him as a way to fight off the demon Mallus. In “Crisis”, Beebo returned as a massive being terrorizing the streets of the city, only to ultimately be a projection created by Sargon the Sorcerer.

While Beebo has made cameos on every Arrowverse show (besides Batwoman) since, the creature has yet to formally return on Legends, but has remained a beloved part of the show’s fandom.

“When we first, that script was Legends’ first kind of deep dive into craziness and I remember shooting that with all these Vikings and we’re in this like amazing period gear and everything is very like… and then you just see Nate and Amaya having this blue fuzzy doll like sneaking in the background and I remember we all turned and were like ‘we just…did we jump the shark? There’s no coming back from there, really.’” Lotz said in a 2018 interview. “And it’s right. There was no coming back from that but in the better. I think that it was kind of a gamble and it worked and Beebo’s the lead of the show.”

“Beebo is like one of those spices that you don’t want to use too much. You gotta wait for the special moment where you need to make it really pop,” showrunner Phil Klemmer explained in an interview last April. “I can’t promise anybody Beebo. Eventually, yeah sure. We’re in contract negotiations with his agent.”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will officially debut next Tuesday, January 21st, at 9/8c on The CW.