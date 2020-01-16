How to Stream Every Show and Movie in Crisis on Infinite Earths

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is officially in the books, and fans are still reeling from the impact that it made on the DC Comics world. The five-episode event spanned across The CW’s “Arrowverse” of shows — and a whole lot more. “Crisis” included a murderer’s row of cameo appearances and surprising crossovers, which spanned the tapestry of DC movies and TV shows in a pretty epic way.

From iconic programs and movies to new and upcoming DC TV series, there was a lot for “Crisis” viewers to take in. If a cameo or scene in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” piqued your interest – and maybe gave you something to add to your watchlist – we’re here to help. Read on to check out a guide for how to stream everything that was tied to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow

Let’s start with the four central Arrowverse shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. If “Crisis” made you want to go back and get acquainted with one of the sister shows – or just revisit some key moments – it’s relatively easy for you to do so.

Netflix has all of the past seasons of these four Arrowverse shows, which will allow you to watch Seasons 1-7 of Arrow, 1-5 of The Flash, and 1-4 of Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow.

Once you catch up on what’s on Netflix, The CW’s website hosts the five most recent episodes of either of the series (including their respective “Crisis” installment). But given the fact that we’re already 8-9 episodes into the seasons of Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, that might create a bit of a pickle.

Batwoman

“Crisis” was the first crossover to formally feature Batwoman the series, after Ruby Rose’s take on the hero was introduced in last year’s “Elseworlds”. Her solo series debuted this past fall, and is available in its entirety on The CW’s website.

Once the season comes to a close, that’s expected to change in a major way, as all of the episodes will make their way to the upcoming HBO Max streaming service. So if you want to catch up on Batwoman (or even just all of the “Crisis” installments) between now and May, this might be the best way to do so.

Batman (1989)

The first of many cameos in Part 1 of “Crisis” was courtesy of Alexander Knox (Robert Whul), an intrepid reporter at the Gotham Globe who appeared in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie. In the cameo, Knox was seen reading a newspaper about Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton), before looking up into the sky and remarking that he hopes the big guy is watching.

Batman ’89 is currently unavailable to stream on any major surface, but can be rented or bought through services like iTunes, Amazon Prime, or Vudu.

Titans

The second cameo came in the form of Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Jason Todd/Robin (Curran Walters), both of whom are among the ever-growing ensemble cast of the Titans TV series. The Titans world returned during Part 5 of the crossover, with a montage of its heroes shown on Earth-9.

Both seasons of Titans are currently available on the DC Universe streaming service, with a third season on the way.

Batman (1966)

The final in the montage of “red skies” cameos was an older Dick Grayson/Robin (Burt Ward) from the 1960s Batman series wearing a red, green, and yellow sweater, while walking a German Shepard on a leash. He looked up into the sky at the wave of anti-matter, uttering “Holy crimson skies of death!”, just as his Earth was destroyed.

The three seasons of the 1960s Batman series, as well as the 1966 movie, do not currently have a designated streaming home, but are available to rent or buy through iTunes, YouTube, or VUDU.

Smallville

Midway through Part 2, several of the Arrowverse’s heroes traveled to Earth-167, where they found an older Clark Kent (Tom Welling) from Smallville chopping wood outside the Kent farm. Clark ultimately revealed to them that he gave up his powers in order to have a happy ending with his wife, Lois Lane (Erica Durance) and daughters, so he couldn’t be much help in the coming “Crisis”.

If you want to catch up on all ten seasons of Smallville, they are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Superman Returns

Shortly after, the episode traveled to Earth-96, where an older Clark Kent/Superman (Brandon Routh) was mourning the loss of his loved ones at the hands of the Joker. The Arrowverse’s heroes recruited him for their cause, and he ultimately returned to his Earth in better spirits by the end of Part 5.

This was the first time Routh had played the man of steel since 2005’s Superman Returns, which is available to stream on the aforementioned DC Universe.

Batman Beyond

Part 2 also included a trip to Earth-99, where audiences met an old and bitter version of Bruce Wayne/Batman (Kevin Conroy). After the decades of crime-fighting, Bruce became unable to walk without a robotic exoskeleton and took a much more apocalyptic stance on crime-fighting and hope overall. He then tried to attack Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), and accidentally was killed in the ensuing fight.

While “Crisis” marks Conroy’s first live-action portrayal of Bruce Wayne, he’s voiced the character across a massive array of animated movies and TV shows. But the older version of Bruce we saw in “Crisis” instantly drew comparisons to the one Conroy voiced in the Batman Beyond animated series, which is one of the Conroy-led titles available on DC Universe.

Birds of Prey (2002)

Part 3 of “Crisis” opened with a look at Earth-203, as Birds of Prey‘s Helena Wayne/Huntress (Ashley Scott) ran across rooftops just outside of New Gotham. She then radioed in to a voice – Barbara Gordon/Oracle (Dina Meyer) – just before the anti-matter destroyed everything.

While the Birds of Prey series only aired from 2002 to 2003, it made a memorable impact on those who watched it. And thankfully, there are multiple ways to catch up on it now. The series can be found on the aforementioned DC Universe, as well as for free on CW Seed.

The Flash (1990)

Part 3 provided a pretty major twist on one of the most dreaded moments of “Crisis” — the impending death of Barry Allen. Midway through the episode, Earth-90’s Barry Allen/The Flash (John Wesley Shipp) arrived, and quickly knew that he needed to sacrifice himself in order to save the multiverse.

While “Crisis” was far from Shipp’s first appearance in the Arrowverse, the cameo definitely warrants a new look at the 1990-1991 The Flash TV series, where Shipp originated his portrayal. Luckily, it is currently available in its entirety on DC Universe.

Black Lightning

The same sequence also saw the official Arrowverse introduction of Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams), whose Earth had previously been unconnected from the rest of the heroes. As “Crisis” went along, Jefferson became a pivotal figure in the fight against The Anti-Monitor, and his Earth was seemingly folded into the new “Earth-Prime”.

As with Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, the first two seasons of Black Lightning are currently available on Netflix, while the five most recent episodes of its third season are on The CW’s website.

Lucifer

The episode’s most unexpected cameo came in the form of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), who John Constantine (Matt Ryan) visited in an attempt to save Oliver’s soul. Lucifer flirted with John and the other heroes, before giving them a magical playing card that would help them visit Oliver’s consciousness in Purgatory.

Lucifer started off as a FOX series, before eventually going over to a Netflix original in recent years. If you want to check out the series in its entirety, Netflix is the way to go.

Justice League (2017)

By far, the most secretive cameo to come out of “Crisis” was Ezra Miller’s take on Barry Allen/The Flash, who has appeared in the DC Extended Universe in the movies. The two iterations of Barry Allen happened to meet each other in STAR Labs, and briefly exchanged compliments on each other’s suits, while DCEU Barry remarked that he wasn’t quite sure what was happening. He then faded away, remarking that he “told Victor this was possible”, a reference to his friendship with Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Outside of Miller’s small cameos in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, the majority of his movie screentime has come through the form of 2017’s Justice League. The film is not currently available to stream anywhere, but is available to rent through the various Video on Demand services.

Stargirl

Towards the end of Part 5, we got a look at the new post-“Crisis” multiverse — including a different Earth-2. The scene in question showed Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), STRIPE, and the Justice Society of America.

Stargirl‘s first season has yet to officially debut, but its premiere is expected for sometime later this year. When each episode does arrive, they will be available through DC Universe first, and air on The CW several days after.

Green Lantern

The ending montage also featured a look at Earth-12, which showcased some sort of Green Lantern flying through space, as well as various landscape shots of what appears to be OA.

A live-action Green Lantern series is one of several DC original series set to hit HBO Max, but It does not currently have a release date or major details. In the meantime, you can check out 2011’s infamous Green Lantern movie through an HBO subscription.

Swamp Thing

The montage also briefly took fans to Earth-19, where Swamp Thing‘s Alec Holland/Swamp Thing could be seen smiling from a bog.

Swamp Thing‘s one – and only – season debuted on DC Universe last spring, and is still available to stream on the platform.

Doom Patrol

The final new Earth viewers were taken to was Earth-21, where the Doom Patrol could be seen having an epic dance party on the lawn of their mansion.

Doom Patrol is currently available to stream on DC Universe, and is set to air on HBO Max as well beginning with its upcoming second season.

