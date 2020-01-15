DC

Crisis on Infinite Earths Fans Loved Beebo’s Return

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ is officially in the history books, and it certainly brought some […]

By

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is officially in the history books, and it certainly brought some major changes to The CW’s Arrowverse — and the DC multiverse as a whole. The five-part event was chock-full of cameo appearances, and it looks like one particular one absolutely delighted fans. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1” below! Only look if you want to know! Part 5 of the event opened with Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) waking up in the new universe created by Oliver Queen/The Spectre (Stephen Amell), in which Earth-38 had merged with Earth-1. Just as Kara met up with the Arrowverse’s remaining heroes, they were confronted by an immediate threat — a giant Beebo parading through the streets.

The team tried – and failed – to corral Beebo or figure out where he came from, and quickly found an unexpected answer. Sargon the Sorcerer (yes, really) had been conjuring up the vision of Beebo to distract all of the heroes, while he attempted to rob a bank. Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) confronted Sargon, and told him that Beebo is “off limits”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the uninitiated, Beebo began as a sort of “Tickle Me Elmo” stuffed animal in Legends‘ third season, who was quickly adopted and canonized as a God by Vikings in the old world. After a series of ridiculous events, Beebo returned in an unexpected way in Legends’ Season 3 finale, when the team morphed into a giant version of him as a way to fight off the demon Mallus.

Here are a few of our favorite reactions to Beebo’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” return.

Of Course

Bless

Shook

Actually

Good Point

LOL

Perfect

Bless

Welp

Amazing

Tagged:

Related Posts