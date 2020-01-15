Crisis on Infinite Earths Fans Loved Beebo’s Return

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is officially in the history books, and it certainly brought some major changes to The CW’s Arrowverse — and the DC multiverse as a whole. The five-part event was chock-full of cameo appearances, and it looks like one particular one absolutely delighted fans. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1” below! Only look if you want to know! Part 5 of the event opened with Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) waking up in the new universe created by Oliver Queen/The Spectre (Stephen Amell), in which Earth-38 had merged with Earth-1. Just as Kara met up with the Arrowverse’s remaining heroes, they were confronted by an immediate threat — a giant Beebo parading through the streets.

The team tried – and failed – to corral Beebo or figure out where he came from, and quickly found an unexpected answer. Sargon the Sorcerer (yes, really) had been conjuring up the vision of Beebo to distract all of the heroes, while he attempted to rob a bank. Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) confronted Sargon, and told him that Beebo is “off limits”.

For the uninitiated, Beebo began as a sort of “Tickle Me Elmo” stuffed animal in Legends‘ third season, who was quickly adopted and canonized as a God by Vikings in the old world. After a series of ridiculous events, Beebo returned in an unexpected way in Legends’ Season 3 finale, when the team morphed into a giant version of him as a way to fight off the demon Mallus.

Here are a few of our favorite reactions to Beebo’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” return.

Of Course

of course there is a giant Beebo, it’s a Legends of Tomorrow’s episode #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/TfkDfhIPwD — ً (@earpeffect) January 15, 2020

Bless

I love legends only them can make me laugh after being crying bc Oliver… skskksks Beebo attacks ! pic.twitter.com/Pfvh2maO7a — Leyley & Rafa On Hiatus 🏖 (@MeAndLeyla) January 15, 2020

Shook

me 20 minutes ago: all crisis needs is beebo to appear



Me now:#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/EBJH7aDLdi — MC (@mcdewar11) January 15, 2020

Actually

Me crying about Oliver and then Beebo comes stomping down the street #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/eqnit6mC24 — Reefie Baby ♥️ (@2PACisalive_) January 15, 2020

Good Point

this is so ridiculous like can you imagine telling someone you watch a tv show where people are attacked by a giant evil beebo pic.twitter.com/njY2KaFRUT — bea (@lenaIurthor) January 15, 2020

LOL

beebo is trending and i thought brendon urie had done something but no, its just some weird fucking giant blue teddy bear monster — sari beri (@REGIONALS_BEST) January 15, 2020

Perfect

the most important thing is getting a selfie with beebo of course screw the whole world #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/pzs3M3aFBv — fe • crisis spoilers (@rachelsgrwn) January 15, 2020

Bless

OMG ITS FUCKING BEEBO THE LEGENDS BROUGHT THEIR CRACK TO THE CROSSOVER IM #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/Zj7acX4SSC — Antman’s #1 Stan (@_sasjay) January 15, 2020

Welp

Amazing