Danny DeVito Confirms He Wants to Return to Play Penguin in a Batman Movie

In the tapestry of Batman films that have been released over the years, Danny DeVito’s take on The Penguin in Batman Returns has a special place in fans’ hearts. This week, the beloved actor and creator returns to the role in a major way, penning an original comic story in DC’s Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant. That story — as well as the confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Batman in The Flash — has made some wonder if DeVito could return to the character in a live-action context. In a recent interview with Forbes, DeVito did not rule out the possibility, but did specify that it would be up to Batman Returns director Tim Burton.

“I feel like it’s not out of the question that The Penguin will return someday, but this is all up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to do this,” DeVito explained. “I would say that could be in the cards because we ain’t dead yet (laughs). We could do a continuation of what we had in the past because that was truly a brilliant movie. They afforded me that opportunity and I feel very grateful and would I like to revisit it? Why not! It was a really great moment in time for me.”

“There is a little Oswald in me,” Danny said elsewhere in the interview. “And then there’s Danny. I’m not a closed book, I’m pretty much an open book.”

DeVito previously spoke about the possibility of returning to the part, indicating that he would be willing to return in the right circumstances.

“I think it’s a great series and I think it’s a wonderful story and it’s a lot of fun and a lot of energy and I loved Oswald Cobblepot, and I love Tim Burton,” DeVito told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “We’ve done four or five movies together. I can’t wait for him to come up with the next one, whatever we’re gonna do together.”

