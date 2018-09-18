‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Reveals What DC Movies Would Be His First Choices To Direct

Steven DeKnight, who helped make Marvel’s Daredevil a big hit for Netflix before directing Pacific Rim: Uprising, would love a shot at one of the World’s Finest — but failing that, the world’s strangest superhero team wouldn’t be bad, either.

Recently, DeKnight got one of the most common questions superhero directors face on his Twitter wall: if he had the opportunity to make a film featuring a DC property, which would it be?

Saying that Batman and Superman would be at the top of the list, he would also like to have a shot at the Doom Patrol.

Of course, Matt Reeves is currently developing The Batman, while Superman sequels are in a holding pattern (but Tyler Hoechlin is coming to the Arrowverse crossover this winter) and Doom Patrol are getting their own TV series on DC Universe in 2019. That seemingly makes all three choices off-limits, but that’s the fun of a wish list.

DeKnight, because he is active and easy to reach out to on Twitter, seems to field a lot of speculative questions from fans. In jsut the last few weeks, he has opined on an ideal Marvel/Pacific Rim crossover and said that he would not direct Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 if the opportunity were to present itself.

Given not only the popularity of Daredevil but the fact that it laid the groundwork for the whole Defenders corner of the Marvel Universe that came after it, DeKnight’s name comes up often when fans are talking about filmmakers who might do a good job tackling DC and Marvel properties.

While he has written, produced, and/or directed episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, and Daredevil, he has yet to sign on for a superhero feature.

There is no official word on what DeKnight’s next feature film might be.

