DC Announces Artists For Their Young Adult and Middle Reader Titles

Earlier today, DC Entertainment announced the artist lineup for the publisher’s inaugiral crop of young reader and young adult titles from their DC Zoom and DC Ink imprints.

The artists will join the previously announced roster of best-selling young adult and middle grade authors with a mission statement “to create diverse, relatable stories starring DC’s most iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and many more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Zoom targets middle grade readers ages 8-12 and will tell stories focused on friends, family and growing up. The line will debut in April 2019 with Super Sons: The Polarshield Project, written by award-winning middle grade author Ridley Pearson and illustrated by Ile Gonzalez. The complete list of creative teams for the first wave of DC Zoom titles include:

Super Sons: The Polarshield Project (April 2019)- written by Ridley Pearson and illustrated by Ile Gonzalez

written by Ridley Pearson and illustrated by Ile Gonzalez DC Super Hero Girls: Spaced Out (May 2019 ) – written by Shea Fontana, and illustrated by Agnes Garbowska

) – written by Shea Fontana, and illustrated by Agnes Garbowska Batman: Overdrive (August 2019) – Written by Shea Fontana and illustrated by Marcelo Di Chiara

– Written by Shea Fontana and illustrated by Marcelo Di Chiara Black Canary: Ignite (October 2019)– Written by Meg Cabot and illustrated by Cara McGee

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7458]DC Ink will publish thought provoking stories for young adults, readers ages 13+, that focus on everyday aspirations, struggles and triumphs. The line will also launch in April 2019 with the highly anticipated Mera coming-of-age tale, Mera: Tidebreaker from New York Times bestselling YA author Danielle Paige and artist Stephen Byrne. Complete creative teams for the first round of DC Ink graphic novels include:

Mera: Tidebreaker (April 2019) – written by Danielle Paige and illustrated by Stephen Byrne

– written by Danielle Paige and illustrated by Stephen Byrne Under The Moon: A Catwoman Tale (May 2019) – written by Lauren Myracle and illustrated by Isaac Goodhart

– written by Lauren Myracle and illustrated by Isaac Goodhart Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (June 2019) – written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Steve Pugh

– written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Steve Pugh Teen Titans: Raven (July 2019) – written by Kami Garcia and illustrated by Gabriel Picolo

The covers and first looks for the first wave of DC Zoom and DC Ink titles are illustrated by each respective artist announced today and can be viewed in the attached image gallery.

Both original graphic novel lines are set to launch in spring 2019.

DC Zoom and DC Ink authors Kami Garcia, Ridley Pearson, Shea Fontana, Meg Cabot, Danielle Paige, Lauren Myracle and Mariko Tamaki will share more details about their upcoming books on various panels at this year’s American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition in New Orleans from June 21-26.