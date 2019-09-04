Batman’s 80th Anniversary Gets the Spotlight at Prime 1 Studio’s Tokyo Gallery

DC is celebrating Batman‘s big 80th birthday this year, but you don’t have to be in the states to get in on the celebration. As part of the Dark Knight’s big occasion, Prime 1 Studio is making Batman the theme of their Gallery Shop in Tokyo all month long, and it all kicks off today. If you’re a Batman fan and happen to be in Tokyo, do yourself a favor and stop on in, as Prime 1 Studio will have its newest and latest products from the DC Universe on display, and will even have a few exclusive items for sale during the Batman celebration.

Intriguing, right? Well, we’ve got an up-close look at what you can expect when you walk into the Gallery Shop staring on the next slide, but spoiler alert, it’s awesome. Greeting you once you step in is a rounded station with several of Prime 1’s towering statues, including their two Batman Damned statues (Batman and The Joker), their Museum Masterline Batman Dark Knight III: The Master Race Deluxe statue, and several smaller Batman and Joker busts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the background, you can see a host of other DC statues, including Superman, Poison Ivy, Killer Croc, The Batman Who Laughs, Batman Beyond, Two-Face, Robin, Batgirl, Catwoman, and more.

You’ll also see some of their upcoming statues, including Huntress, Harley Quinn, Superman Hush, Azrael, Deathstroke, and more. You can get all the details on times and location below, and make sure to hit the next slide to check out some new photos straight from Prime 1 Studios’ Batman 80th Gallery!

Store hours: 11:00 – 21:00 (Sunday, Holiday close at 20:30)

Location: Shinjuku Marui Annex 7th Floors.

3-1-26 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 160-0022, Japan at the Shinjuku Marui Annex 7th Floor

The Gallery will feature a Sci-Fi and Horror theme in October and a Video Games theme in November. December’s theme has not been revealed yet.

Batman Makes An Entrance

Batman Damned

Not Just Statues

Not Just Batman