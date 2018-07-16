DC Comics Is Releasing a Superhero Anatomy Book Written by Batman

This fall, DC will release a clinical study of the anatomy of various DC Universe superheroes, as written by Batman.

Titled Anatomy of a Metahuman, Amazon lists the book as coming from writers by S.D. Perryand Matthew Manning with artist Ming Doyle.

“I spent a year illustrating this book from Bruce Wayne’s POV,” Doyle tweeted last week, along with some preview images (you can see the tweet below).

Illustrations from Doyle will be matched with faux-academic prose in the vein of those ever-popular “The Science of…” pop culture books you can pick up on the bargain rack at Barnes & Noble.

It seems likely, but is not made explicit, that this is an extension of the “in case of emergency, break glass” files Batman keeps on his friends and foes, documenting abilities and weaknesses in case he should ever need to stop them. Those files played key roles in the JLA story “Tower of Babel” and later stories including Identity Crisis and Infinite Crisis.

Explore the powers of DC Comics‘ greatest characters like never before through stunning anatomical cutaways and in-depth commentary from the Dark Knight.

Concerned about the threat that so-called “metahumans” may pose to the world, Batman has begun compiling a detailed dossier on their incredible physiology and abilities. From villains like Killer Croc, Bane, and Brainiac, to Batman’s own comrades, including Superman and Cyborg, the file brings together the Dark Knight’s fascinating personal theories on the unique anatomical composition of these formidable individuals.

This stunning and unique book delves into the incredible abilities of DC Comics characters like never before. Using beautifully illustrated anatomical cross sections depicting twelve different DC characters, the book, told from Batman’s unique perspective, will explore how these “metahumans” physical makeup differs significantly from that of the average person. From detailed theories on how Superman’s eyes shoot heat rays to an in-depth exploration of how Aquaman is able to breathe under water, the book delves into the deepest secrets of these classic characters. Also featuring chapters on the anatomy and abilities of Doomsday, Aquaman, Swamp Thing, Darkseid, Martian Manhunter, and more, this one-of-a-kind book will change the way you look at metahumans forever.