DC Fans React to ‘Joker’ Origin Movie Being Greenlit

One of Warner Bros.‘ latest projects just got a major update, and fan reactions are all over the map.

Earlier today, it was announced that the standalone Joker origin movie is officially greenlit, with Joaquin Phoenix officially signed on to play the Clown Prince of Crime. In March, a report suggested that the film would follow the Joker as an ’80s comedian, who turns to a life of crime after his stand-up career fails. The currently-untitled film will have Phillips at the helm, will be executive produced by Martin Scorsese, and is rumored to co-star Robert De Nero.

This Joker movie has been a bit of an enigma amongst DC Comics fans, ever since it was first announced in September of last year. The project is confirmed to exist outside of the DC Extended Universe continuity, under a label of standalone DC films could be dubbed “DC Dark” or “DC Black”.

As you would expect, the Internet has had a pretty varied response to this news, ranging from excitement to stages of bewilderment. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@miklevito

We all exist in a universe where the great joaquin phoenix is playing a dark edgy joker



also, it will be directed by the guy who made the hangover movies — Mikle Vito (@miklevito) July 10, 2018

@SydneyBucksbaum

how many joker movies does it take to screw in a lightbulb https://t.co/bYuCl5RTt9 — Sydney Bucksbaum (@SydneyBucksbaum) July 11, 2018

@AlsoNamedPhil

The best thing about the origin of the Joker is that there isn’t one. Batman is constantly lied to and misled by the Joker.



This is the dumbest idea. https://t.co/KMWrhVn03d — Phil (@AlsoNamedPhil) July 10, 2018

@Mcil9518

I need the taste of Leto’s joker out of my mouth so I am 100% on board with this https://t.co/UBazJadch6 — Mike Cilly (@Mcil9518) July 10, 2018

@spiderslash

How many people are playing the Joker what the fuck https://t.co/37iZQ4QC7v — Hunter @ Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh (@spiderslash) July 10, 2018

@omarknowsall12

Joaquin phoenix has been casted as the joker for the new stand alone joker origin movie. I’m actually down with this, let’s just hope they don’t fuck it up. pic.twitter.com/CK5DPV8fXB — Omar Escobar (@omarknowsall12) July 11, 2018

@HunterGibbon

I’ve never been more torn about something….



The Joker definitely doesn’t need an origin story movie but….



Joaquin Phoenix is brilliant. https://t.co/CI552L9ewU — Hunter Gibbon (@HunterGibbon) July 11, 2018

@isIeys