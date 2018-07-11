DC

DC Fans React to ‘Joker’ Origin Movie Being Greenlit

One of Warner Bros.’ latest projects just got a major update, and fan reactions are all over the […]

By

One of Warner Bros.‘ latest projects just got a major update, and fan reactions are all over the map.

Earlier today, it was announced that the standalone Joker origin movie is officially greenlit, with Joaquin Phoenix officially signed on to play the Clown Prince of Crime. In March, a report suggested that the film would follow the Joker as an ’80s comedian, who turns to a life of crime after his stand-up career fails. The currently-untitled film will have Phillips at the helm, will be executive produced by Martin Scorsese, and is rumored to co-star Robert De Nero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Joker movie has been a bit of an enigma amongst DC Comics fans, ever since it was first announced in September of last year. The project is confirmed to exist outside of the DC Extended Universe continuity, under a label of standalone DC films could be dubbed “DC Dark” or “DC Black”.

As you would expect, the Internet has had a pretty varied response to this news, ranging from excitement to stages of bewilderment. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@miklevito

@SydneyBucksbaum

@AlsoNamedPhil

@Mcil9518

@spiderslash

@omarknowsall12

@HunterGibbon

@isIeys

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts