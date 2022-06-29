DC and Milestone Media Debut Static Shock NASCAR Paint Scheme

Milestone superhero Static shocks with an electrifying new paint scheme for NASCAR. Ally, DC, Milestone Media, and Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the paint scheme Wednesday for the Ally-sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports in support of their collaboration, The Milestone Initiative, a program to mentor and train the next generation of comic book storytellers from Black and diverse backgrounds. Following the Milestone Returns relaunch in comics, the car will fuel awareness and interest for The Milestone Initiative among NASCAR fans when driver Alex Bowman races in the Static paint scheme for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10. See it below.

Announced in 2021 in collaboration with Milestone Media — behind such superheroes as Icon & Rocket, Hardware, and Blood Syndicate — the Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program is "designed to identify, educate, spotlight, and empower the next generation of Black and diverse creators in our field so that the stories of the next century are truly reflective of the world around us," reads the official website.

"Ally believes representation matters which is why we teamed up with Milestone Media, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery to share the stories and history of Milestone Comics with a new generation," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally, in a statement. "We're committed to being a catalyst for change and celebrating diversity in everything we do. Our hope is that this incredible paint scheme, featuring an iconic Black Super Hero, will help make the sport we love a more inclusive space for all."

Designed in collaboration with DC's creative services team, the paint scheme incorporates the electrical effects of Virgil Hawkins, a.k.a. the superhero Static, who has the power to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields. The electric design adorning the hood of the car extends to the fire suit and helmet worn by Bowman.

"From its earliest days, Milestone has always been about mentorship, storytelling and shifting the paradigm when it comes to comic books and entertainment through our characters," said Milestone Media partner and award-winning producer Reggie Hudlin. "To have both The Milestone Initiative and our most popular Super Hero represented on the NASCAR stage is an incredible opportunity to share our vision and expose our mission to a new and evolving audience."

Said Bowman, "Ally does a really good job of bringing the NASCAR community together and having Static on the car is another way Ally is doing it right. I think it is really neat to have a superhero on the No. 48 Ally Chevy at Atlanta and to be able to help with Ally's goal of making NASCAR more inclusive is a unique opportunity that I am proud to be a part of."

Created by Milestone Comics co-founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle in 1993's Static #1, the iconic teen superhero went on to headline the fan-favorite 2000 animated series Static Shock. A live-action Static Shock feature film, and an animated Milestone Media ensemble movie co-starring Static, are in development from DC, Warner Bros., and Milestone.

Learn more about The Milestone Initiative from Ally.