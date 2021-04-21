DC Announces New Shazam! Miniseries

✖

DC's Infinite Frontier relaunch is currently in full swing, and it's bringing new but familiar takes on a lot of the characters that fans know and love. Even then, there have been some major players in the DC universe who have been somewhat unrepresented — especially those who had storylines in the recent Future State event. On Wednesday, DC announced one of the latest heroes to get the Infinite Frontier treatment, Billy Batson/Shazam!, who will be returning to comics with a four-part limited series this July. The Shazam! miniseries, which will be written by Tim Sheridan with art from Clayton Henry and colors from Marcelo Maiolo, will spin directly out of Teen Titans Academy.

Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers, but so far has kept his Shazam! identity a secret from his new classmates. Why was the rest of his adopted family cut off from the power of Shazam!? Why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable? What has happened to the Rock of Eternity, where is the Wizard, and who can help Billy get his powers back to normal before these mysterious events turn into a full-blown crisis? The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure that’ll not only change him…but have an immense impact on the school and other students on Titans Island!

This is sure to deal with both the events of Teen Titans Academy — where Billy is currently a student — and the Teen Titans-related stuff in Future State, which showcased a dire possible future for the students of the school. In both Future State: Teen Titans and Future State: Shazam!, Billy Batson arguably did go into that sort of "full-blown crisis", as he was physically separated from the Shazam! entity and trapped within the Rock of Eternity. This led to Shazam! harnessing more of a dark side, and killing multiple DC Comics characters along the way.

Issue #1 will feature a main cover from Henry and Maiolo, a card stock variant from Gary Frank and Brad Anderson, and a 1:25 card stock variant from Steve Lieber.

Shazam! #1 will be released on July 20th.