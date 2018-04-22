DC Comics’ ‘The Highwaymen’ Rumored to Be in Development

The Highwaymen limited series from DC Comics/Wildstorm might be making its way to the big screen.

A new report from That Hashtag Show says that a live-action film from New Line Cinema is in development with DC currently seeking writers for a movie version of the 2007 limited series. The news comes on the heels of an announcement that Steven Spielberg will be developing the DC Comic Blackhawk for Warner Bros.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is set to be based on the limited series written by Adam Freeman and Marc Bernardi. The Highwaymen follows the story of Able “Speed” Monroe and Alistair McQueen who are two retired deliverymen whose specialty is transporting difficult cargo. The pair find themselves unexpectedly called back into action though neither are in their prime and aren’t on the best of terms. The tagline for the comics, “Two men. One drives, the other shoots”, certainly sounds like something that could make for an interesting film, but it also makes it a little unique when compared to other DC film projects in development.

While Blackhawk is firmly a “superhero” movie, The Highwaymen is completely separate from the superhero universe and falls, instead, more into an action genre.

The Highwaymen adaptation is the most recent film-related announcement from DC Comics. Earlier this week, Warner Bros, announced that Cathy Yan had been chosen to direct the untitled film featuring Harley Quinn and a girl gang as based on Birds of Prey. Then, The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Spielberg would be adapting DC’s Blackhawk war comics with the influential blockbuster director slated to produce and potentially direct the film once his work on the as-yet-untitled fifth Indiana Jones film is completed.

Prior to those announcements, it was announced that A Wrinkle in Time filmmaker Ava DuVernay would be at the helm of an adaptation of Jack Kirby’s epic The New Gods.

The Highwaymen — along with Birds of Prey, the Blackhawk film, and The New Gods — does not yet have a release date. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2, on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020 and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.