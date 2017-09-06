DC Comics TV Hauls In $1 Billion In Revenue

It’s been a good year for DC Entertainment’s wallet. The company has been rolling in money from all fronts as DC Films and TV projects continue to rake in cash. Earlier this week, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes revealed just how well DC television series were doing. And, apparently, they are pretty well off.

Bewkes revealed that all the DC TV series have brought in more than $1 billion in 2016 for Time Warner. With more than 10 shows on air, there are plenty of projects and networks for the company to profit from moving forward. If you haven’t started binging any of these series, then you still have some time. Here’s just a few of the best DC TV shows out there at the moment:

In his recent statement, Bewkes credited the success of DC TV to its casts’ strong performances. The CEO also confirmed that all upcoming and previous films from DC Entertainment would be heading to TBS and TNT. The two networks have rights to air the comic book adaptations, so fans should expect Suicide Squad to flit onto the channels soon enough.

The new deal has made the networks into the prime destination for superhero flicks. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios confirmed their films would be moving to TBS and TNT. Walt Disney also revealed that the Star Wars films would also be heading to the channels alongside Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games movies.

The DC Extended Universe will have two recent films join the networks. Earlier this year, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice debuted to mixed reviews but a favorable box-office. The film earned over $330 million, and Suicide Squad came close to outdoing the gross. The ensemble flick raked in more than $323 dollars and had the biggest August opening of all-time.

While DC TV has had a good year thus far, it did stumble this season. Over on The CW, Arrow and The Flash had a ratings dip when the shows returned for their respective seasons. The Season 3 premiere of The Flash averaged a 1.2 rating with its key demographic of viewers ages 18-49. Before that, the show’s Season 2 debut had a rating of 1.4.

Arrow experienced a similar dip. Season 4 premiered to 2.67 million viewers while its recent Season 5 opener only accrued 1.9 million.

However, there is one series on The CW that has made a splash in the DC TV universe. The Season 2 premiere of Supergirl scored the highest ratings for its time slot on The CW in more than eight years. The first episode raked in more than 3 million viewers.

So, what do you guys think? Do you expect the DC TV universe to keep cashing in these kinds of profits?

