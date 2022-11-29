DC Fan Edits Robert Downey Jr. Into Superman Returns as Lex Luthor

Earlier this month, Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. took to social media to share that he had recently shaved his head ahead of production on his new HBO series, The Sympathizer but while the hairdo is for that series — in which Downey will be taking on multiple roles, thus making a shaved head an easy choice — fans haven't been able to stop imagining him as DC villain Lex Luthor. Now, one DC fan has taken things to the next level by editing the actor into Superman Returns.

On YouTube, stryder HD shared a "deep fake" video edit transforming Kevin Spacey's Superman Returns Lex Luthor into Robert Downey Jr. to give an idea of what the Iron Man actor could look like in the role. You can check out the edit for yourself below.

Will there be a Man of Steel 2?

At this time, there has been no official announcement of a sequel to Man of Steel, though Superman actor Henry Cavill did appear in Black Adam and the actor has said that the appearance is just "a very small taste of things to come". Later reports have indicated that there isn't currently a formal deal for Cavill's return so the status of the film remains in question.

Will Robert Downey Jr return to Marvel?

After ten years playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey completed his arc with Marvel and his character via his emotional finale in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame. Despite the finality of that movie and Downey moving on to other projects, fans have been clamoring for the actor to return in some capacity (especially with the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars in the works).

"I had an incredible 10-year run with Marvel which pushed me creatively. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven't done before. Evolving is key — the worst thing you can do is get in your own way," Downey said in a 2020 interview. "Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband, and citizen, it'd be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what's to come and the transition."

What do you think of this fan edit? Let us know in the comment section.