DC Films Adds New VP of Production to Its Roster

Following the tumultuous release of Justice League, fans and skeptics alike are eager to see what the future holds for DC Films. And apparently, that will involve the appointment of a new Vice President of Production.

Chantal Nong has been officially appointed into the role, according to a recent announcement through The Hollywood Reporter. As her title suggests, Nong will oversee the development and production management of the company’s slate, and will report to new head of DC Films Walter Hamada.

Nong has reportedly been part of Warner Bros’ inner workings since 2011, and has put quite a few films under her belt. Among those are Godzilla, The Intern, Crazy Rich Asians, and (interestingly) 300: Rise of an Empire, the sequel to the Zack Snyder-directed 300.

For those wondering exactly what’s next for DC Films, the appointment of Nong seems like a positive indication, as her role will provide a more cohesive idea of what DC Comics-inspired properties are adapted when. According to that same report, the next wave of the company’s slate will include the upcoming Flashpoint movie, as well as a Batgirl solo film.

The trajectory of DC Films has been a bit of a mystery in recent years, with the initially planned slate of films getting some major changes over the years. The response to Justice League, as well as confusing leaked reports about some of DC’s other proposed projects, have sort of muddied the waters a bit, something that DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns hopes to see change.

“Some of the stuff is true, some of it isn’t true,” Johns explained during an interview last September. “When we talk about things or we’re making deals for people to develop scripts or whatever, sometimes, things leak; sometimes, things are misreported, and it’s frustrating. Because we do wanna go out there and talk about what our strategy is, and this stuff just muddies the water. There’s a lot of internal conversations going on about, How do we help kind of clean that up a bit?”

Justice League is currently available on digital. Up next for DC Films is Aquaman, which arrives on December 21; Shazam! on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.