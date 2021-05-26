DC Heroes and Villains Get Dressed Up for Dia de los Muertos and Funkoween

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) kicks off on November 1st and runs through November 2nd. It's a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses. Funkoween is a week-long halfway to Halloween celebration that's loaded with new Funko Pops. These two events have collided with the debut of "Dia de los DC" Funko Pops featuring DC Comics heroes and villains.

Funko has dabbled with Dia de Muertos themes in the past, particularly with their The Nightmare Before Christmas lineup. This time around, Batman, Blue Beetle, Green Lantern (Jessica Cruz), Harley Quinn, the Joker, and more are getting some spectacular Day of the Dead decos. This also marks the debut of Jessica Cruz into the Funko lineup. Blue Beetle is also unique in that the only other release came in 2017 with a PX exclusive Blue Beetle and Booster Gold 2-pack.

Pre-orders for the common figures in the Dia de los DC Funko Pop wave are live here at Entertainment Earth. They're also the place to get the Dia de los Muertos glow-in-the-dark Bane exclusive. Additional Funko Pops in the Dia de los DC wave were revealed earlier this week, and they are expected to be additional retailer exclusives. Pre-order updates to the list below will be added after Funko's official announcement.

Batman

Bane

Bane (GITD Exclusive - Entertainment Earth)

Blue Beetle

Green Lantern (Jessica Cruz)

Harley Quinn

Joker

Joker (GITD (Exclusive)

The Flash (Exclusive)

The Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

