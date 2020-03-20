DC Justice League Unlimited HeroClix Previews: Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Lex Luthor, and More

The classic animated series Justice League Unlimited comes to HeroClix with a new set from WizKids Games. DC Comics HeroClix: Justice League Unlimited brings the DC Animated Universe to the HeroClix table in a follow-up to 2017’s DC HeroClix: Batman The Animated Series set. This 5-figure booster release features fan-favorite characters and themes from the beloved animated series, including the Justice League, the Seven Soldiers of Victory, the Injustice League, the Justice Lords, and — continuing the chase theme from the Batman: The Animated Series set — the Superfriends.

Justice League Unlimited will also feature a brand-new HeroClix mechanic called Team Up cards! These cards will be a rare bonus 6th character card inside some boosters, giving players new options for team-building and enhancing what their characters can do with the right teammates.

The new set features popular characters and never-before-Clixed favorites, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Darkseid, Static, Amazo, Blight, Batman Beyond, Captain Atom, Emil Hamilton, Booster Gold, and others.

WizKids Games has provided ComicBook.com with five previews from the new set, showing what fans have to look forward to when they open their five-figure booster pack. Keep reading to get a taste of what’s in store from the new set.

Amazo

Speaking of Team-Up cards, our first preview — provided by WizKids Games — is one such card. Here we have Team 012.04 Amazo for the common figure. The character can be played 125, 100, 75, or 40 points. He has the wing symbol and Indomitable and has the Injustice League, Project Cadmus, and Robot keywords.

This card grants the Amazo Team-Up: Green Lantern trait. The trait reads, “If the listed character is on your Sideline, Amazo can use Running Shot and has a range value of 6. You can’t have characters on your Sideline except those for Amazo Team Up cards.”

Amazo has two more traits. Invincible Android Body grants “Amazo takes a maximum of 1 damage when attacked by a character that can use a power other than Willpower that Amazo can use. He can’t be healed, equipped, or chosen for Mastermind.”

His final trait is Power Adaptation. It reads, “At the beginning of your turn, you may choose a character within 4 squares and line of fire and up to 2 standard powers that character can use. If Amazo is 100 or 125 points, you may choose 3 standard powers instead. Amazo can use the chosen powers and has the printed range value of the chosen character until he chooses again.”

Lex Luthor

Our next preview is another Team-Up card, this time 025.04 Lex Luthor. The uncommon costs 50 points, has the Injustice League, Metropolis, Project Cadmus, Politician, and Scientist keywords, and packs 6 range and the Superman Enemy and Injustice League team abilities. This card grants the Team Up: Star Sapphire trait. It reads, “If the listed friendly character is on the map, Lex Luthor can use Barrier as FREE, but only to generate 2 markers.”

Lex also has the Injustice League trait, which grants “At the beginning of your turn, roll a d6. 6: Give an action token to an opposing character that’s 100 points or less.”

Through his entire dial, he has a special attack power called Custom-Made Ray Technology. It grants, “FREE: Choose one: Penetrating/Psychic Blast, Precision Strike, Ranged Combat Expert, or Improved Targeting: Ignores Hindering Terrain. Lex Luthor can use the chosen power or ability this turn.” The standard powers on his dial include Running Shot, Sidestep, Energy Shield/Deflection, Willpower, Enhancement, and Outwit.

Green Lantern

Our next preview is Green Lantern, but this John Stewart isn’t the one you’re most familiar with. Instead, it’s one of the Justice Lords from an alternate reality explored in the Justice League Unlimited episode “A Better World.” Green Lantern costs 75 points, comes with the wing symbol and Indomitable, 7 range with two targets, and the Green Lantern Corps team ability. His keywords include Green Lantern Corps., Justice Lord, Ruler, and Soldier.

Green Lantern also has the Justice Lords trait, which grants, “When Green Lantern damages an opposing character with an attack, after resolution deal that character 1 unavoidable damage. If that character is not KO’d, immediately heal it 1 click.”

His second trait is The Most Powerful Weapon in the Known Universe. It reads, “When Green Lantern hits, after resolutions give each hit character that is Equipped an action token.” He starts with the A Better World defense special power, which gives him both Energy/Shield Deflection and Invulnerability. His standard powers include Running Shot, Charge, Penetrating/Psychic Blast, Blades/Claws/Fangs, Toughness, Enhancement, and Empower.

Star Sapphire

Next up we have the super rare 061 Star Sapphire, who would pair nicely with the Lex Luthor team up card we previewed earlier. Star Sapphire can be played at 70 or 30 points with 6 range, the wing symbol, and the Injustice League team ability. Her keywords include Injustice League, Legion of Doom, Star Sapphires, and Cosmic.

Star Sapphire has the same Injustice League trait that Luthor has on his card. She also has the Press the Advantage trait, which says, “When Star Sapphire attacks a single opposing character with an action token, she can use Precision Strike and modifies her attack +1 for each action token on her target.”

Star Sapphire stars with the I Just Love Sapphires! Special damage power, which gives her Shape Change and the Mystics team ability. Her standard powers include Running Shot, Sidestep, Force Blast, Penetrating/Psychic Blast, Telekinesis, Toughness, Energy Shield/Deflection, and Shape Change.

Green Arrow

Finally, we have our chase preview, 070 Green Arrow. Green Arrow costs 40 or 25 points to play. He has 7 range and the Justice League, Star City, and Super Friends keywords. He also has the familiar TroubAlert trait with Come In, Green Arrow. It reads, “SIDELINE ACTIVE – Friendly characters have ‘FREE: If this character critical missed this turn or made the third attack this turn to miss all opposing targets, place a character from your Sideline that can use a TroubAlert trait adjacent on its blue staring line.’ // At the beginning of your turn, if Green Arrow started the game due to the TroubAlert trait, roll a d6. 4-6: Deal Green Arrow 1 unavoidable damage.”

Green Arrow has two more traits to go with his TroubAlert. The first is People That Are Too Close, My Occasional Weakness. It reads, “Characters within 2 squares modify attack +2 when attacking only Green Arrow. Characters with 2 squares modify defense +2 when Green Arrow attacks them.”

His other trait is To Foil Dr. Gulliver and His Worldwide Shrink Ray. It grants, “When Green Arrow starts the game, an opponent generates a Dr. Gulliver bystander in their starting area. // When That bystander is KO’d, turn Green Arrow to click #1. If he is 40 points, also modify his combat values +1 this game.” That Dr. Gulliver bystander has the Tiny Size symbol, sidestep, smoke cloud, willpower, outwit, 0 attack and damage values, and the Shrink-Ray traits that grants, “At the beginning of your turn roll a d6. 1: Until your next turn, all other characters that have Standard Size symbol have Tiny Size symbol instead and their equipment becomes unequipped.

Green Arrow’s standard powers include Sidestep, Running Shot, Precision Strike, Energy Explosion, Energy Shield/Deflection, Super Senses, and Ranged Combat Expert.

Pre-Release

Players can get their hands on DC HeroClix: Justice League Unlimited beginning with pre-release events that start on March 25th. That’s two weeks before the retail release date.

Show up to your local store, play in a sealed event, bring home new HeroClix. Find an event near you on the WizKids Info Network.

Starter Set

This set even provides for those who have never played HeroClix before. The new HeroClix starter set features Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter and provides a way for 1 to 4 players to learn HeroClix.

This starter set contains everything up to 4 people need to play HeroClix. That includes:

6 HeroClix Figures

6 HeroClix Character Cards

18 Object and Terrain Tokens

4 Full-Color Maps

2 Six-Sided dice with a Justice League Unlimited logo

1 HeroClix Powers & Abilities Card

1 HeroClix Core Rulebook

Look for DC HeroClix: Justice League Unlimited at your local game store on April 8th.