DC, Marvel, and ‘Twin Peaks’ Clean Up at Home Media Awards

Genre fare dominated the Home Media Awards, a home video award show that celebrates excellence in DVD and Blu-ray production.

As one might expect, it’s fan-favorite fare with a lot of bonus features that tends to dominate the awards, and this time around is no exception, with the feature-rich Twin Peaks limited series topping the awards with four wins, including Title of the Year and TV on Disc of the Year.

Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 each won one (for Best 3D disc and Best AV Quality/Blu-ray Movie, respectively), while Wonder Woman took home two awards, including Fan-Favorite Title of the Year and Best Superhero Disc.

DC also took home some recognition for Batman vs. Two-Face, which won for Best Direct-To-Video/Limited Release, and Best Box Art. DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games won for Best Kidvid Disc, while the DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray won for best collection/boxed set.

Other winners from the geek space included Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Get Out, Moana, The Simpsons, Game of Thrones, and Kong: Skull Island.

You can check out the full list of 2018 Home Media Award Winners below.

Title of the Year

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

Paramount Home Media Distribution

CBS Home Entertainment

TV on Disc of the Year

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

Paramount Home Media Distribution

CBS Home Entertainment

Blu-ray Disc of the Year

Dunkirk

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Fan-Favorite Title of the Year

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Theatrical Disc

Dunkirk

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Direct-to-Video/Limited Release

Batman vs. Two-Face

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Catalog Title

Streets of Fire: Collector’s Edition

Shout! Factory

Best Movie Collection/Boxed Set

DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Documentary Movie

Born in China

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Best Foreign Film on Disc

The Villainess

Well Go USA

Best Indie/Small-Budget Film on Disc

2:22

Magnolia Home Entertainment

Best AV Quality/Blu-ray Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Marvel Studios

Best Current TV Series on Disc

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season

HBO Home Entertainment

Best Vintage TV Show in Disc

The Simpsons: The Eighteenth Season

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best Complete TV Series Set

The Rockford Files

Mill Creek Entertainment

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

Paramount Home Media Distribution

CBS Home Entertainment

Best TV Documentary

The Vietnam War: A FIlm by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick

PBS Distribution

Best Reality TV Show on Disc

Duck Dynasty: Season 11

Lionsgate

Best International TV Show on Disc

Victoria: The Complete First Season

PBS Distribution

Best AV Quality/Blu-ray TV

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season

HBO Home Entertainment

Best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc

Planet Earth II

BBC Studios

Best 3D Disc

Doctor Strange

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Marvel Studios

Best Extras/Bonus Material

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

Paramount Home Media Distribution

CBS Home Entertainment

Best Box Art

Batman vs. Two-Face

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Packaging

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: 40th Anniversary

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Best Restoration

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: 40th Anniversary

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Best Alternate Version

Saturday Night Fever: 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut

Paramount Home Media Distribution

Best Upgrade

The Apartment: Limited Edition

Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment

Best Compilation

Watch Around the Clock: 24 Hours of TV

Mill Creek Entertainment

Best Digital Presentation of a Movie

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Lucasfilm

Best Digital Presentation of a TV Show

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season

HBO Home Entertainment

Best Animation Disc

Moana

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Best Kidvid Disc

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Faith-Based Disc

The Shack

Lionsgate

Best Action Disc

Baby Driver

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Best Adventure Disc

Kong: Skull Island

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Comedy Disc

The Pink Panther Film Collection Starring Peter Sellers

Shout! Factory

Best Drama Disc

Big Little Lies

HBO Home Entertainment

Best Historical Adaptation/True Story

Hacksaw Ridge

Lionsgate

Best Fantasy Disc

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season

HBO Home Entertainment

Best Sci-Fi Disc

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Lucasfilm

Best Superhero Disc

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Best Musical Disc

La La Land

Lionsgate

Best Horror Disc

Get Out

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Best Sports Disc

NFL Super Bowl LI Champions: New England Patriots

Cinedigm/NFL

Best Disc of a Western

Hickok

Cinedigm/Status Media

Judges’ Award

The Gumby Movie

NCircle Entertainment

