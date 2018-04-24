DC, Marvel, and ‘Twin Peaks’ Clean Up at Home Media Awards

Genre fare dominated the Home Media Awards, a home video award show that celebrates excellence in DVD and Blu-ray production.
As one might expect, it’s fan-favorite fare with a lot of bonus features that tends to dominate the awards, and this time around is no exception, with the feature-rich Twin Peaks limited series topping the awards with four wins, including Title of the Year and TV on Disc of the Year.
Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 each won one (for Best 3D disc and Best AV Quality/Blu-ray Movie, respectively), while Wonder Woman took home two awards, including Fan-Favorite Title of the Year and Best Superhero Disc.
DC also took home some recognition for Batman vs. Two-Face, which won for Best Direct-To-Video/Limited Release, and Best Box Art. DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games won for Best Kidvid Disc, while the DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray won for best collection/boxed set.
Other winners from the geek space included Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Get Out, Moana, The Simpsons, Game of Thrones, and Kong: Skull Island.
You can check out the full list of 2018 Home Media Award Winners below.
Title of the Year
Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
Paramount Home Media Distribution
CBS Home Entertainment
TV on Disc of the Year
Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
Paramount Home Media Distribution
CBS Home Entertainment
Blu-ray Disc of the Year
Dunkirk
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Fan-Favorite Title of the Year
Wonder Woman
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Theatrical Disc
Dunkirk
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Direct-to-Video/Limited Release
Batman vs. Two-Face
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Catalog Title
Streets of Fire: Collector’s Edition
Shout! Factory
Best Movie Collection/Boxed Set
DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Documentary Movie
Born in China
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
Best Foreign Film on Disc
The Villainess
Well Go USA
Best Indie/Small-Budget Film on Disc
2:22
Magnolia Home Entertainment
Best AV Quality/Blu-ray Movie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
Marvel Studios
Best Current TV Series on Disc
Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season
HBO Home Entertainment
Best Vintage TV Show in Disc
The Simpsons: The Eighteenth Season
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Best Complete TV Series Set
The Rockford Files
Mill Creek Entertainment
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
Paramount Home Media Distribution
CBS Home Entertainment
Best TV Documentary
The Vietnam War: A FIlm by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick
PBS Distribution
Best Reality TV Show on Disc
Duck Dynasty: Season 11
Lionsgate
Best International TV Show on Disc
Victoria: The Complete First Season
PBS Distribution
Best AV Quality/Blu-ray TV
Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season
HBO Home Entertainment
Best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc
Planet Earth II
BBC Studios
Best 3D Disc
Doctor Strange
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
Marvel Studios
Best Extras/Bonus Material
Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
Paramount Home Media Distribution
CBS Home Entertainment
Best Box Art
Batman vs. Two-Face
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Packaging
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: 40th Anniversary
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Best Restoration
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: 40th Anniversary
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Best Alternate Version
Saturday Night Fever: 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut
Paramount Home Media Distribution
Best Upgrade
The Apartment: Limited Edition
Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment
Best Compilation
Watch Around the Clock: 24 Hours of TV
Mill Creek Entertainment
Best Digital Presentation of a Movie
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
Lucasfilm
Best Digital Presentation of a TV Show
Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season
HBO Home Entertainment
Best Animation Disc
Moana
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
Best Kidvid Disc
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Faith-Based Disc
The Shack
Lionsgate
Best Action Disc
Baby Driver
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Best Adventure Disc
Kong: Skull Island
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Comedy Disc
The Pink Panther Film Collection Starring Peter Sellers
Shout! Factory
Best Drama Disc
Big Little Lies
HBO Home Entertainment
Best Historical Adaptation/True Story
Hacksaw Ridge
Lionsgate
Best Fantasy Disc
Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season
HBO Home Entertainment
Best Sci-Fi Disc
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
Lucasfilm
Best Superhero Disc
Wonder Woman
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Best Musical Disc
La La Land
Lionsgate
Best Horror Disc
Get Out
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Best Sports Disc
NFL Super Bowl LI Champions: New England Patriots
Cinedigm/NFL
Best Disc of a Western
Hickok
Cinedigm/Status Media
Judges’ Award
The Gumby Movie
NCircle Entertainment
h/t: Media Play News