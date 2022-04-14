DC May Have Just Killed an Iconic Batman Villain

We’re talking Batman/Catwoman spoilers below! The latest issue of Batman/Catwoman from Tom King and Clay Mann has arrived from DC Comics and it brings with it some surprise plot developments and at least one potential demise. King and Mann’s ambitious tale is told across three distinct timelines, intersecting in ways that overlap in a unique matter. In one timeline we have the past where the two DC icons first meet, the far future where an elderly Catwoman and her daughter with Batman are tangled in a new plot, and the present where Andrea Beaumont aka the Phantasm is slicing and dicing through Gotham City. This brings us to the potential death as it seems the lead villain of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm has died as soon as they’ve arrived.

In essence the middle timeline throughout Batman/Catwoman has been a sequel of sorts to the animated Mask of the Phantasm, following Beaumont’s return to Gotham and the revival of the Phantasm persona as she continues exacting her vengeance. Another key part of this however is the reveal that Beaumont had a son, Andrew, believing that his father is in Gotham and revealed in this issue that he thought his father was Bruce Wayne. In the issue Andrea reveals the actual circumstances of her son’s birth, revealing that she rescued him from The Joker as an infant, believing him to be the child of the clown prince of crime. After this though she’s realized he wasn’t the Joker’s child, he had been taken from a family by The Joker and, by extension, taken from the family by Andrea. Knowing this truth, Andrea decides to become her own angel of death, and seemingly takes her own life.

Only one issue of Batman/Catwoman remains so the potential for Beaumont to actually still be alive remains, especially with the way that Selina is reacting in that last panel. The biggest question of the last issue though will almost certainly be the status of Bruce and Selina’s nuptials, which the cover art and solicitation (found below) fully tease.

Batman/Catwoman #12 (of 12)

(W) Tom King (A) Clay Mann

Wedding bells are finally ringing for Batman and Catwoman! As our story concludes, the lovers prepare to take the next steps in their lives together by trading everlasting vows. The Bat/Cat wedding is here, and knowing Bruce and Selina, it’ll be anything but conventional. You won’t want to miss this final chapter of Tom King’s Batman epic!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2022

SRP: $4.99