DC Reveals How The Batman Who Laughs Took Down The Justice League

Batman and Superman‘s brand new series is all about the two heroes finding the Batman Who Laughs and bringing him to justice. Unfortunately, in Batman/Superman #1, the Justice League from the twisted Batman’s reality were killed by the deranged hero. It was a pretty grisly scene as favorites like Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman, and even Superman were taken down one-by-one inside of The Watchtower. Fans already know that the Batman Who Laughs was unhinged but seeing all of the carnage is still tough to see.

Martian Manhunter was caught mid-shapeshift, and Plastic Man was sickly contorted. Wonder Woman was strangled by her own lasso of truth. Superman was lured back to the base with a distress call from his former friend. Upon his arrival, he stumbled into the scene of all of his friends dead, and had a short conversation with a shadowed Batman. Before the Man of Steel could react, the Dark Knight revealed that he had piped in Kryptonite gas, effectively ending this clash before it even started.

In the present, the good Batman and Superman are trying to rescue a boy named Danny who was kidnapped by the villain. The duo go looking for him and are shocked to find another young boy that was abducted by the Batman Who Laughs. Batman ends up taking a hit from the kid, and when Superman tries to calm the child down the heroes are shocked to see what lengths their new enemy will go. The kid tells them that he’s Billy Batson.

Before the heroes know it, they have to deal with the power of Shazam. The Dark Multiverse version of the character has Superman by the throat, and threatens him saying, “I always wondered if I could kick your a**, Superman.” Looks like next issue Batman will have to help his friend escape the clutches of The Shazam Who Laughs.

Batman/Superman #1 is written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by David Marquez with colors by Alejandro Sanchez and letters by John J. Hill. You can check out the official description of the issue below.

“Up in the sky, in the dark of the night, trust no one—for the Secret Six walk among us. Spinning out of the devastating events of the Batman Who Laughs, Superman and Batman are together once more in an all-new monthly series—and they’re facing a terrifying new threat that could strike from anywhere. The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel must journey into the depths of Gotham City to learn which of their fellow heroes has been transformed into the horrifying horseman of their most dangerous and deranged foe ever. Our heroes will need to fight to survive, but an even more dangerous question lurks in the shadows: Can Superman and Batman even trust each other?”

Batman/Superman #1 is in comic stores now.