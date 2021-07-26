DC's Stargirl Season 2 Extended Trailer Released by The CW

✖

We're just a few weeks out from the debut of DC's Stargirl's second season and now The CW has released an extended trailer offering fans a glimpse of what's next for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the new Justice Society of America following the defeat of the Injustice Society in Season 1. Of course, it's that defeat of the Injustice Society that puts Courtney and her fellow heroes on different paths, at least initially. As you can see in the trailer, while Stargirl is determined to keep up the fight for justice, her teammates aren't so sure there's anything left to fight now that last season's villains have been vanquished. The trailer also explores how Courtney's determination to continue the fight is negatively impacting the rest of her life, something that may see the young hero have to make some hard choices about. You can check it out for yourself below.

As we saw in the first trailer for Season 2, we also get a look at Jennie (Ysa Penarejo). Jennie (Jennifer-Lynn Hayden/Jade in comics) is the daughter of the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott, and will make her debut this season and showrunner Geoff Johns has teased that her brother, Todd James Rice/Obsidian may not be too far behind. The trailer also shows Yz the Thunderbolt, the entity inside that pink pen Courtney took in Season 1. It was previously announced that Jim Gaffigan will be playing the 5th Dimensional Jinn in Season 2 while Alkoya Brunson has been cast as Jakeem Thunder, the character who joins forces with Yz in the comics.

"Season two gives us a chance to deal with the other two artifacts that Courtney stole: Alan Scott's lantern and Johnny Thunder's pink pen," Johns told SFX Magazine earlier this year. "Those two elements play into the story pretty early on. And where Jade is, her brother Obsidian surely can't be far behind... We haven't seen a character wield the power of Green Lantern for a long, long time on TV. And the Thunderbolt has never been on the screen before in live-action. That was also a great challenge."

You can check out the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter One," the Season 2 premiere of DC's Stargirl, below.

"SCHOOL’S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

DC's Stargirl returns Tuesday, August 10 at 8/7c on the CW.