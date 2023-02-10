ComicBook Nation: DC Studios' DCU Chapter One Hype Rankings

In this episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew ranks their hype for the 10 projects that DC Studios revealed for the DCU Chapter One slate! We'll also look at the new comics of the week and give a first-look review of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur!

In our BONUS ROUND segments, we look at the new Harry Potter video game release and the new Nintendo Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Metroid Prime Remastered game reveals. PLUS: An interview with the cast and crew of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – only on the ComicBook Nation YouTube Page!

The ONLY show that covers ALL things Geek Culture!

ComicBook Nation's DCU Chapter One Hype Rankings Revealed

If you want to know the finished results, here are the official ComicBook Nation crew hype rankings for the DCU Chapter One movies and TV shows:

(Photo: Producer Pete)

(Photo: Producer Pete)

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!