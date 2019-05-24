DC Super Pets Co-Writer Teases “Lots of Surprises” and Easter Eggs

DC Super Pets has been making headlines once again, with news that the animated feature will be moving its release date to 2022 to avoid conflict with John Wick 4. While that means it might be a little bit longer until the movie hits theaters, it certainly sounds like the wait will be worthwhile. In an interview with DiscussingFilm late last year, screenwriter John Whittington spoke about his work on Super Pets, including co-writing the script with co-director Jared Stern.

“I don’t want to say too much but… Jared Stern, the writer I mentioned before who I worked with on Lego Batman and Lego Ninjago and who brought me into that whole world, this is a movie that he’s directing.” Whittington revealed. “And so it was great to get to work on a version of a script for Super Pets that Jared’s going to continue and see into production and into making. And so, I had a great time writing the script for that, and I’m very excited to see what the final result is, because Jared’s a great writer and a great director, and so he’s going to do an awesome job making this movie. So yeah, I’m very excited for that one. I think it’s going to be a fun one.”

Whittington also teased that the film will be an entirely different kind of superhero ensemble movie, which will be filled with Easter eggs and homages to DC’s history.

“It’s going to be very fun.” Whittington continued. “It’s going to be, hopefully, a fun, irreverent tone of its own, distinct from anything you’ve already seen, or LEGO, or anything like that. I think it’s going to be a big, all-ages crowd pleaser. I think kids are really going to fall in love with the characters and the pets themselves. I think adults are really going to enjoy, you know, tackling a superhero movie and a team-up movie from a wildly different angle than say, a Justice League or Avengers type of movie. And I think there’s lots of surprises, there’s lots of fun Easter eggs and cameos for big fans of the DC world. You know, I think it’s going to be great to see a very classic superhero movie with classic characters from the DC world, done in a big, animated, tone and style. So hopefully, it will be a great merging of two excellent popcorn mediums. Everybody’s very excited, and fingers crossed that it will turn out as well as we think it will.”

As the name suggests, Super Pets is expected to focus on the wide array of animal companions that exist in the DC world. No casting or production info is known at this time, although fans have already taken it upon themselves to imagine what the film’s roster could look like.

DC Super Pets is expected to debut in theaters on May 20, 2022.