DC Universe Doubles Its Free Comics Options

DC Universe announced today the first major expansion of its library of comic books since the launch of the digital subscription service in September 2018. All subscribers now have access to thousands of new titles, curated from the decades of DC history.

According to a statement from DC Universe, the new selections will include titles that fans have asked for along with a significant increase in the number of full story arcs and complete series runs. The overall volume of choices will more than double by the end of March and builds on the list of long-time fan favorites, including thousands of select DC single issues representing legendary story arcs from 80s classics to the New 52, DC Rebirth and beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When launching DC Universe we knew the comic reader was an area that we wanted to expand and provide more choice. Fans want a place to discover new titles and the opportunity to enjoy full arcs of iconic and notable storylines from start to finish,” said Sam Ades, senior vice president and general manager, DC Digital Services. “We are listening to fans and responding with an expanded comic book offering that improves the overall DC Universe experience.”

The DC Universe app was originally sold to fans as an exhaustive, immersive DC experience that would include thousands of digital comics along with its TV, film, and other offerings. While this was true, fans soon started expressing frustration with the piecemeal and sometimes seemingly random titles that were and were not available as part of the unlimited reading experience.

The increase in DC Universe titles likely has ties to two big news stories of the last few weeks: fist, DC recently joined the ComiXology Unlimited program, offering many of the same comics and graphic novels already available to DC Universe subscribers to those who buy into Amazon’s ComiXology monthly service.

Secondly, a number of recent layoffs at DC were accompanied by a report that suggested that new management was looking for a “getting back to basics” approach that would focus heavily on the publishing side of the company.

The app, which is reportedly struggling to build on its initial subscriber base, recently sent out a survey to users asking what they were looking for and how the service could better serve their needs.

Among the new titles available starting today:

Releasing on 1/29:

Action Comics (2016)

Batman (2011)

Batman Incorporated

Batman: The War of Jokes & Riddles

Flashpoint

Gotham Central

Harley Quinn (2000, 2013)

Justice League: Darkseid War

The Omega Men

Static Shock

Swamp Thing (Alan Moore’s Arc)

Superman: For All Seasons

Wonder Woman

New Releases Weekly to Include:

52

Animal Man (Grant Morrison’s Arc)

Aquaman (2016)

Batgirl (2009)

Batman: Hush

Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?

Batman: Year One

Forever Evil

Hawkworld

JSA (1999)

Midnighter & Apollo

Planetary

Superman: Secret Origin

The Wild Storm

DC Universe is available at $7.99 per month or $74.99 annually (plus taxes, where applicable). DC Universe is available in the U.S. on iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Android TV and the Roku platform, as well as the web and mobile web, with additional platforms coming soon. To learn more and purchase today, visit dcuniverse.com.