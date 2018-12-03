‘Constantine’ TV Series Confirmed to Be Included in DC Universe

It looks like NBC’s Constantine TV series will soon be able to be enjoyed by a whole new audience.

During the inaugural livestream for the DC Universe streaming service, it was revealed that the first season of Constantine will be included amongst its library of existing content. The series joins classic DC shows such as the original Wonder Woman TV series, Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, and Super Friends.

Some savvy Constantine fans had already expected that this would be the series’ new streaming home, after a clip from the show was included in DC Universe’s initial promotional material. That, combined with the notion that Constantine will be removed from CW Seed on August 31st, seemed to make it an inevitability.

Constantine finding a new streaming home comes at a pretty interesting time, as Matt Ryan‘s portrayal of the character is expected to make his return to television in the coming months. Ryan has been added as a series regular to The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, where he will be helping the show’s titular team navigate a slew of magical threats.

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” Legends showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt. We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends….Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

And of course, this will surely make fans wonder if Constantine could end up being revived on DC Universe, but there’s no telling at this point. Either way, it sounds like Ryan is enjoying every chance he gets to play the character.

“The fact that the show was originally short-lived, we only did 13 episodes, and with every corner of this journey with this character, I thought that it was the end,” Ryan said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “The show was cancelled, I thought that was it, and I was about to start to do a play on Broadway, and they asked me to do the episode of Arrow, and I was really pleased about that. But, again, I thought then, that it was over. Then I went and did the Justice League Dark animation movie, and then Constantine: City of Demons.“

“So at every corner, I thought of this character as being over.” Ryan continued. “And then, they keep on getting me back, so it’s a great privilege, really, to be playing such an iconic character in, over all these different mediums. Now I’m really looking forward to having a good run at the character over a full season on Legends of Tomorrow.”

Are you excited to see Constantine available on DC Universe? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

DC Universe will be launched on Batman Day, September 15th.