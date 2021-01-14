DC's Future State: Meet the Legion of Doom
DC Comics continues their Future State publishing line this week and this Wednesday saw the release of Future State: Justice League #1. Not only did this issue bring with it a brand new version of the superhero team, featuring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse and Tim Fox as Batman, but a brand new Legion of Doom. Writer Joshua Williamson and artist Robson Rocha brought this group of ne'er-do-well's to life who aren't all brand new characters. We've broken them all down below so know that spoilers lie ahead!
Unlike most versions of the Legion of Doom, Lex Luthor nor a Lex Luthor equivalent are on the team. In fact only two of the eight confirmed members of the team are characters would be found in the "present day" comics of the DC Universe. Though the six others are legacy characters, they're brand new versions of these enemies. Sadly, they're all killed in the issue and we barely get to see them use their powers. Read on to find out who they are, er- were!
DC's official description for Future State: Justice League #1 reads: "Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League... Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another...but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to...the Justice League! The new team’s adventures begin here!"
T. O. Morrow
The creator of Red Tornado is among the members of this new Legion of Doom and has seemingly been experimenting on himself to make him even more android like. He's seen better days.
Professor Ivo
Morrow's cohort is also among the individuals in the new Legion of Doom, and he...well he looks about how you'd expect.
Despera
Confirmed to be the daughter of Despero himself, she's clearly meant to be the equal foil of the new Wonder Woman complete with an answer for the Lasso of TRuth.
Amaz-X
Definitely part AMAZO, and seemingly part N.R.G.-X, though sadly we don't get to see his soul copying powers in action.
Cobalt Blue
This is an interesting one as Cobalt Blue is a legacy character. It's worth noting that the the original Cobalt Blue, though raised in the "Thawne" family, was actually the biological twin of Barry Allen. The identity of this Cobalt Blue is not confirmed in the issue, but his wording about his "family" having revenge on "The Flash Legacy" paints an interesting picture about the character.
The Screech Owl
Not only does the Batman equal enemy on the team hail from the Court of Owls, but this Talon definitely appears to be juiced up by Venom, making him a proper mix of Bat-villains.
The Flood
A new version of the Aquaman villain appears as a humanoid figure, but their comparability to the original The Flood is unclear.
UltraViolet Lantern
A new member of the Ultraviolet Corps, whose harnassing of the "unseen light" of the universe makes them a formidable for.
RIP Legion of Doom
Sadly, we barely get to see any of them in action in the comic as they're quickly killed off panel by an unseen force. The end of the issue reveals that the White Martian group The Hyperclan is responsible for their deaths.