DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Say “Hey, World” in Season Finale

As one might expect by this point in the season, this month’s finale to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is a mission to save Ray, where it seems Nora Darhk and John Constantine have to join forces to face down Neron. Meanwhile, something…well, magical…is happening with the Time Bureau contingent of the team.

That magic seems likely to be related to Heyworld, an amusement park built around access to magical creatures and put into motion by Nate’s father during his time as the person in charge of funding the Time Bureau. Intended as a gesture to his son and something that would help the world come to terms with the existence of magic, it seems likely that Heyworld will tie into the final showdown with Neron in some way.

While on a mission to find Ray (Brandon Routh), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora (Courtney Ford) discover Neron’s evil plan. Nate (Nick Zano) convinces the Legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Arrow on The CW. “Hey, World” will debut on May 20.

