DC’s Peacemaker Debuts Obstacle Course at Comic-Con Special Edition

We’re just a little over a month away from the premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set in the DC Extended Universe to make its debut on HBO Max. The series will revolve around the ongoing adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) after The Suicide Squad, and as the trailer released during last month’s DC FanDome showed, fans can expect a unique sense of style and personality along the way. To get fans hyped for Peacemaker‘s unconventional mission, the series recently debuted an in-person activation at San Diego’s Comic-Con Special Edition, which allows fans to go through an obstacle course of sorts dubbed “Peacemaker’s Proving Ground.”

finding peace can be a real maze… and if you like mazes, you should definitely check out the #PeacemakerProvingGround at #SDCC for a little walk in my shoes. #CCSE21 pic.twitter.com/rlIoE6AVnI — Peacemaker on Max (@DCpeacemaker) November 26, 2021

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

“That’s a world, specifically DC, that HBO typically wouldn’t have done,” HBO chief Casey Bloys explained in a recent interview. “And when you’ve got someone like James Gunn who wants to do that, it’s a great way to take advantage. When you think about those shows, they all feel slightly broader than what HBO might typically do.”

Peacemaker is expected to debut on Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.