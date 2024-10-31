DC’s Supergirl Movie Adds 3 Body Problem Star in Major Role

There are already several highly anticipated projects on the DC Studios slate, and one project at the top of that list is DC’s Supergirl film. The project is based on the beloved Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and now a report from Deadline is stating the studio has cast a 3 Body Problem star Eve Ridley in the role of Ruthye Mary Knolle. She joins a cast that includes Rust and Bone’s Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem and House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, who will play the role of Supergirl.

Leading Women

Ridley will be playing a key character in the film if it ends up following the original story as closely as expected. Ruthye is as much a lead character in the story as Supergirl is, and we first meet her after discovering the death of her father by a villainous agent of the King named Krem (played by Schoenaerts).

She then vows to find Krem and seeks out someone who can help her make that happen, which leads her into direct contact with a very drunk Supergirl after the person she tries to hire ends up taking her payment from her and knocking her to the ground. Supergirl steps in and gives that payment back (which is actually Krem’s sword, which he left after stabbing Ruthye’s father), but she isn’t on board to help with the search for Krem.

That changes when Krem attacks Supergirl, Ruthye, and Krypto, injuring the Kryptonian pup in the process. Krem even steals Supergirl’s ship, and that leads to the eventual team-up that powers most of the series. With Ridley’s casting, three of the story’s pivotal characters are now locked in, and thanks to Superman we also got a look at the big-screen version of Krypto too! It’s all coming together quite nicely, and hopefully, it won’t be too long before the film is fully underway.

A Talented Crew

Supergirl will be directed by Craig Gillespie, who directed projects like I, Tonya, Cruella, Dumb Money, and Pam & Tommy. The script is being written by Ana Nogueira, who is working quite a bit with James Gunn and Peter Safran. In fact, Nogueira had previously written a Supergirl movie that was supposed to star The Flash’s version of the character played by Sasha Calle, but plans were ultimately scrapped for that project. Another iteration of the character was greenlit, however, finding inspiration from a modern classic, which Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow most certainly is.

As for release dates, Superman will be released on July 11th, 2025, and Supergirl will follow that as the second film in the first wave of DC Studios’ projects when it releases on June 26th, 2026. The very first DC Studios project however will launch this year, as Creature Commandos will debut on Max on December 5th, truly ushering in the brand new era of DC Studios.

