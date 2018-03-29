Death Of Superman First Look Released

DC is bringing one of its most popular storylines to animation once more with the Death of Superman, and you can get your first look at the new film here.

The storyline was previously adapted to animation in Superman: Doomsday, but DC is going all out for this version, which will split up the storyline into two full length animated films. The first is titled The Death of Superman, and as you can see features an updated animation style from the previous version. It will also stay much closer in tone and in storyline to the original comics version.

You can get your first look at the upcoming film in the video above.

The second film is titled Reign of the Supermen, which will feature the four Supermen that showed up in Clark’s place while he was away, including Superboy, Steel, Cyborg Superman (Hank Henshaw), and the Eradicator. The previous movie tried to put all of that material into one film, so hopefully, this expanded room will allow DC to really do the story justice.

You can find the official description below.

“When a hulking monster emerges from an underground resting place and begins a mindless rampage, the Justice League is quickly called in to stop the colossal force of nature. But it soon becomes apparent that only Superman can stand against the monstrosity that has been nicknamed Doomsday. Battling their way throughout America, the two fight to a standstill as they reach the heart of Metropolis. Going punch for punch, Superman finally ends the threat of Doomsday as he throws one last punch and collapses forever.”

The Death of Superman will star Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson, as well as Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, Christopher Gorham, Matt Lanter, Shemar Moore, and Jason O’Mara.

The Death of Superman will release later this summer on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download. The second part of the two-part story, Reign of the Supermen, will arrive early in 2019.