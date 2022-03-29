Deathstroke Has a Major Connection to a Member of the Batman Family

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Deathstroke Inc. #7. On the eve of the “Shadow War” crossover between Deathstroke Inc., Batman, and Robin, DC Comics has finally revealed the identity of a new character named Respawn. The young man was first introduced in Robin‘s opening arc that revolved around the Mortal Kombat-style Lazarus Tournament and formed a bond with Rose Wilson, the daughter of Slade Wilson / Deathstroke. Respawn was finally unmasked in Deathstroke Inc. #7 in front of Slade and Rose, and his origin story ties back to the Batman Family and Ra’s al Ghul.

Deathstroke Inc. #7 by Joshua Williamson, Stephen Segovia, Hi-Fi, and Steve Wands begins with Rose Wilson / Ravager and Respawn infiltrating Slade’s compound on Zandia. Recent issues featured Deathstroke taking control of the new Secret Society, preparing for an incoming war in Dark Crisis. Rose has brought Respawn to meet Deathstroke and in typical comic book superhero fashion, a fight breaks out. Deathstroke believes the person under the Respawn mask is Damian Wayne, Batman’s son and current Robin, but Slade only has half of the facts right. After pulling Respawn’s mask off we see the character has a striking resemblance to both Damian Wayne and Deathstroke.

Rose tells Deathstroke that Respawn is his clone. Respawn has DNA from both Deathstroke and Talia al Ghul, but Talia is unaware of his existence. Ra’s al Ghul is actually the one who is behind the creation of Respawn, and he details his entire origin to Deathstroke and Ravager. Respawn is one of the many clones of Damian Wayne, but while the future Robin was treated like a prince, Respawn was used as a guinea pig. Whenever Damian suffered an injury during his training, Respawn’s body would be used to retrieve new organs, since he has some of the same healing factor that Deathstroke possesses.

After years of being tortured, Respawn escaped and was found by the League of Lazarus, the shadow organization behind the Lazarus Tournament that promised to give its winner eternal life. Damian and Respawn fought during the tournament, but Respawn lost. Once Talia and Ra’s al Ghul arrived, Respawn took off and told Rose his story. In a surprising move, Deathstroke embraces Respawn, calling him his own son. After already losing his son Grant, Slade welcomes Respawn into the Wilson Family.

Unfortunately, as the Wilsons adopt one new sibling, another is kicked out. Rose isn’t a fan of all the evil scheming Deathstroke has been up to in Deathstroke Inc. and challenges him to a fight. Deathstroke vows to kill Ra’s al Ghul for what he’s done to Respawn. When Ravager asks Respawn to join her, he instead turns on her and kicks Rose out of a high-rise window. It’s now Deathstroke and Respawn versus Ra’s al Ghul, which leads into “Shadow War.”

Were you surprised by the Respawn reveal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Deathstroke Inc. #7 is on sale now, and Shadow War Alpha #1 is on sale Tuesday, March 29th.