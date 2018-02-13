Deleted Darkseid Scene From ‘Justice League’ Revealed In Zack Snyder Storyboard

Reports have indicated that Darkseid was supposed to be a part of the original Justice League, and a new storyboard gives further credence to that theory.

A new storyboard for the film reveals a sequence that would have shown Darkseid on the big screen, and it seems to fit with earlier reports that it would have been as part of a vision. ForSnydercut was sent the storyboard anonymously, which claimed the storyboard was drawn by Zack Snyder. (UPDATE: ComicBook.com can confirm this is indeed from Snyder) The storyboard shows Darkseid on his throne (presumably on Apokolips), though it plays out a little differently than the previous report.

In this sequence, Cyborg plus into the Genesis Chamber (on the Kryptonian ship) and it is there that he sees a vision of Darkseid. It’s a dark future like the one seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he also sees a half-buried Hall of Justice sign in the rubble.

This differs a bit from another sequence seen in early screenings f the film, a sequence that Kevin Smith would have loved to see in person.

“Changed. Superman joins the fight and teams up with the League to defeat Steppenwolf, however at one point Steppenwolf tries to tempt Superman into joining his army, ready for this? This made me so f****** angry, and we see Darkseid for the first time in Superman’s vision and we see flashes of the nightmare footage that Batman had in Batman v Superman, however, Superman snaps back out of it and delivers the final blow to defeat Steppenwolf”

There were plenty of other deleted and abandoned sequences, but that one sticks out the most. Hopefully, fans will finally get to see the villain make his debut sooner than later.

