Doom Patrol Showrunner Teases What to Expect in Season 2

To call DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol bonkers would be an understatement. Over the course of the series’ first season, a group of misfit would-be heroes end up dealing with everything from a sentient, teleporting street, a group of carnivorous butts, a giant cockroach named Ezekiel, and giant, literal eye in the sky set to de-create reality — and that’s only a small sample of the madness. It’s madness that appealed to fans and it was announced in July that the show would be back for a second season, one that sounds like it will have just as many wild adventures as the first.

In an interview with TV Insider, Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver opened up a bit about what fans might be able to expect in the upcoming sophomore season of the series, with much of the information centered on what comes next for the team now that they’ve defeated Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), specifically regarding The Chief/Niles Caulder’s (Timothy Dalton) daughter, Dorothy. As fans may recall, the team came back together in the finale to save not just Niles, but Dorothy as well, despite their own misgivings having discovered that Niles is responsible for their own personal tragedies. It’s that discovery that will play a role in Season 2.

“It’s raw and unresolved right now,” Carver said. “They all have to come to grips with [those feelings] in Season 2.”

Much of that, it seems, will center around Dorothy who has some major powers, powers that Niles didn’t precisely explain but made it clear that protecting her was the reason he was experimenting with immortality to begin with.

“Now they have a child in their midst who is very demanding because of superpowers that she has that are somewhat uncontrollable,” he explained. “[She] is both lovable and a deadly force. They and Niles are going to have to figure out a way to keep the world safe from Dorothy.”

Before the team can protect the world from Dorothy, however, they will have to deal with some side effects of defeating Mr. Nobody. In the season finale, the team ended up having to shrink in size to enter a painting but when they made it back to the real world, they didn’t exactly make it back to regular size. Their new small statures, per Carver, will be a problem to solve in Season 2.

“It’s a Doom Patrol pickle that feels very Doom Patrol to us,” he said.

Doom Patrol‘s first season is now streaming on DC Universe. Season 2 is expected sometime in 2020.