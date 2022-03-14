Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Gets a DC Solo Series Ahead of Film

DC Comics is launching a new Black Adam solo series set to arrive in June, months ahead of Dwayne Johnson’s feature film. Black Adam arrives on June 21 from writer Christopher Priest (Deathstroke, Justice League) and artist Rafa Sandoval (Justice League), with covers by Irvin Rodriguez (Detective Comics). Warner Bros. recently delayed both Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets, with the former now landing in theaters on October 21st. Priest will look to bring his trademark with and skill for character deconstruction and a fresh examination of the DC antihero. Mostly known as a rival of Shazam, Black Adam has found himself fighting alongside the DC trinity as a member of the Justice League.

“Forgive the cliché, but I’ve rarely been this excited about a new project,” Christopher Priest told DCComics.com. “DC has provided an amazing opportunity for me to explore and, to some degree, reimagine this character in a very new light while bringing new challenges and consequences to a man who has lived far too long and is desperate for redemption. Rafa Sandoval brings palpable voltage to every panel, bringing out my Kirby-Simonson Big Noise instinct as Rafa’s gifts take me to places I never knew I wanted to go. My only regret is we only have 22 pages a month for this.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have been a lifelong fan of everything about Shazam and one of the things I always wanted is to draw a charismatic villain, and black Adam is perfect for this,” said Artist Rafa Sandoval. “This is the first time I’ve had an opportunity to work with Christopher Priest and his attention to detail, attentiveness and openness makes him a great creative partner.”

Artists Rafa Sandoval, Mikel Janin, and Lucio Parrillo will provide open to order variant covers for Black Adam #1. A 1:25 variant cover by Crystal Kung, a 1:50 throwback variant cover by Cully Hamner, a 1:100 foil variant by Lucio Parrillo, and a team variant cover by Travis Mercer and Danny Miki will also be published.

Sandoval will get the opportunity to kick off a new era of the DC Universe with writer Joshua Williamson in Justice League #75. “Death of the Justice League” will kill off the team, presumably with Black Adam as well. It is unknown who will be the lone hero to survive the team’s clash with the Dark Army. A new Justice League team will rise up to replace the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Green Lantern after their apparent deaths.

Are you excited to see Black Adam receive his very own solo series? You can see the covers and solicitation below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

BLACK ADAM #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL, MIKEL JANIN, and LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:50 throwback variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:100 foil variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Team variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER and DANNY MIKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/21/22

There is no forgiveness for Black Adam. This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam’s legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically “handcuffed” to him when Adam’s plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history!

Black Adam Main Cover by Irvin Rodriguez

Black Adam Open Order Variant by Rafa Sandoval

Black Adam Open Order Variant by Mikel Janin

Black Adam Open Order & 1:100 Foil Variant by Lucio Parrillo

Black Adam Team Variant by Travis Mercer and Danny Miki

Black Adam 1:25 Variant by Crystal Kung

Black Adam 1:50 Variant by Cully Hamner