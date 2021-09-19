Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Video of His Daughter Watching the Black Adam Promo

Dwayne Johnson’s highly-anticipated DC movie, Black Adam, wrapped filming back in July and many folks involved with the film have teased big things for the movie, which is being released next summer. Recently, producer Hiram Garcia spoke about the movie’s PG-13 rating and explained that “we felt we were properly able to represent the edge and power that Black Adam has without needing to go to an R rating.” One positive about the movie’s rating is that Johnson’s young daughter might be able to watch her dad in action. In fact, Johnson took to Instagram this week to share an adorable video of her reacting to a Black Adam promo.

“‘ll take ‘cool’ 😊👊🏾 Breakfast with Black Adam⚡️She’s become quite obsessed with the Man in Black and unlike Maui from Moana, Tia actually believes Black Adam & Daddy are one in the same. She still crushes on @prideofgypsies Aquaman though,” Johnson wrote. “The coolest,” Momoa replied. You can check out the video below:

Of course, Johnson is referring to his daughter’s very cute obsession with Jason Momoa. Her love when viral after Momoa sent Johnson’s daughter a video for her birthday. While visiting The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon played the video for the audience, asked if Momoa has known Johnson for a while and he revealed they met 20 years ago in Hawaii. “We’ve tried to get together and make a movie together. It’s just, he’s way busier than I am, and I’m pretty busy right now, so one of these days,” Momoa shared.

“You have to make a movie together, you have to,” Fallon added. “We will, and it’s really cool now because he’s kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, ‘Yo, Black Adam,’” Momoa added. Fallon thought Momoa was referring to the fact that Johnson now owes Momoa a favor for calling his daughter, but we think he was also talking about Johnson’s recent entry into the DCEU. Now that they are both a part of the franchise, anything is possible.

Joining Johnson in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.