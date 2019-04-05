Ernie Hudson Comes to ‘Arrow’ in “Spartan” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Spartan,” the upcoming April 22 episode of Arrow and, seemingly, the beginning of the end for Felicity Smoak’s run on the series. This is also the episode in which Ghostbusters veteran Ernie Hudson will appear, playing the role of a DIA General who has a history with John Diggle. Given that John just flushed his military career down the toilet in the March 5 episode, it seems likely whatever the backstory is, it probably isn’t good — and whatever mission brings the two together again is likely a high-stakes one with little upside.

The vague language and lack of a name for Hudson’s character will likely lead a lot of fans to suspect that he might have been quietly cast as Diggle’s father; we know very little about Diggle’s family, besides his late brother. Hudson was one of the two actors who played Burton Guster (Dule Hill)’s father on Psych, and fast-forward the decade since then, he would be roughly age-appropriate to do the same for Ramsey. Hudson appears in the upcoming Bad Boys tie-in LA’s Finest with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, and recurs on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. He is best known for the role of Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters films, and played the role of Bill, the uncle to Leslie Jones’s Patty Tolan, in the recent Paul Feig reboot. Hudson, who has been the most vocal supporter of a Ghostbusters 3 over the years, is expected to return to the role in the upcoming film from director Jason Reitman. Hudson also recently played a high-ranking military official in Twin Peaks: The Return for Showtime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the Felicity side, the return of her old hacker friend Alena (Kacey Rohl) raises some interesting questions, particualrly as the synopsis says that she has an “interesting proposal” for Felicity. That math adds up pretty quick when combined with the recent revelation that Emily Bett Rickards will be leaving the series at the end of season seven. Rickards has played Felicity Smoak on Arrow since the show debuted in 2012. Felicity’s romantic relationship with leading man Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has been the focus of a passionate fanbase who ship the pairing as “Olicity.” Given that the series is set to end after one more season, Rickards’ decision to leave earlier than that may come as a surprise to some Arrow fans. She made the announcement with a poetic letter to fans on her Instagram account, which you can read here.

You can check out the official synopsis here: ERNIE HUDSON (“GHOSTBUSTERS”) GUEST STARS — After the Ninth Circle delivers a major setback for Team Arrow, Diggle (David Ramsey) reluctantly reaches out to a Four-Star General of the Defense Intelligence Agency (guest star Ernie Hudson) for help, despite unresolved tension from their past. Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) discovers a piece of information that he believes will turn Emiko (Sea Shimooka) against the Ninth Circle. Alena (guest star Kacey Rohl) returns with an interesting proposal for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Spartan” will debut on April 22.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!