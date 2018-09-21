Exclusive ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3 Deleted Scene: Golden Girls

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look ahead at next week’s Blu-ray and DVD release for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Third Season.

In what feels like a perfect capsule of the series as a whole, this deleted scene starts with a heartfelt moment of concern for a teammate, followed by a pair of tongue-in-cheek references to The Golden Girls and Jaws, all while the fate of the universe hangs in the balance because Sara and Ray are trying to remove the Death Totem from Elvis Presley’s guitar in the episode “Amazing Grace.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the start of the clip, Ray worries about Mick Rory’s well-being after Citizen Cold returned to Earth-X, once again leaving Mick alone on the Waverider without his best friend. A line in this deleted scene notes that Mick has started spending more time with his rat than with the rest of the people on the team, which pays off later in the season when Axl the rat’s death becomes a major moment for Mick.

Historically, the Death Totem belonged to the lost sixth tribe of Zambesi which was driven insane by its power, leading it to side with Mallus. After the tribe was defeated, the Death Totem was stricken from history and lost, partly because of its strong link to the demon.

The Death Totem eventually found its way into the guitar of a young Elvis Presley where it allowed him to communicate with the ghost of his late twin brother and enhanced his musical talent. The Legends located the Death Totem when it caused an aberration in raising the dead in Memphis and preventing Elvis from becoming the King of Rock and Roll. The Legends collected the totem, saved rock music, and secured the powerful object on the Waverider until Sara was lured into wearing it and was, briefly, possessed by Mallus.

A Fire Totem-bearing Mick Rory stopped Mallus and the Death Totem was secured again, setting the stage for the season three finale.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Third Season is available on digital HD now, and will be on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, September 25.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW with new episodes on Monday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow.