Ezra Miller Claims They Film Assaults for NFTs in Body Cam Footage From Hawaii Arrest

✖

Body camera footage from The Flash and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star Ezra Miller's recent arrest at a karaoke bar in Hawaii has surfaced online. A nearly three-minute clip of the body cam footage first surfaced on TMZ on Wednesday, showing Miller being apprehended by authorities on March 29th on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment. In the video, Miller claims that they videotape themself getting assaulted to turn into NFT art. The video also shows Miller repeatedly asking for the name and badge number of the officer arresting them, and alleging that they were attacked by another patron at the bar who "declared himself as a Nazi."

"I got assaulted and I started filming," Miller says in the video. "Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art."

"I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted," Miller says elsewhere in the video. "You understand that, right?"

Miller then repeatedly claims their 9th and 4th amendment rights during the arrest, and asks the officers not to confiscate their Flash ring. They then accuse one of the officers of touching their genitals, and say that they are "transgender, non-binary, [and] don't want to be searched by a man."

Miller ultimately plead no contest to the disorderly conduct charge, and was given a fine of $500, with the judge dismissing the harassment charge, as well as a separate charge of obstructing a public sidewalk.

"On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street," a statement from the police read at the time of Miller's original arrest. "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

Following the arrest, a temporary restraining order was filed against Miller by Stoyan Kojoukarov and his wife, Niegel Hayes. The pair alleged that Miller burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them, and reportedly stole several items from the couple, including Hayes' passport and wallet. The restraining order was ultimately dropped.

Just hours before that court appearance, Miller was arrested an additional time in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, resulting in a half-inch cut in her head.

Earlier this year, Miller's public behavior made headlines when they posted a cryptic video on social media, in which they appeared to target a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan located in Beulaville, North Carolina. Following the reports of the first Hawaii arrest, rumors had swirled that Warner Bros. had held an "emergency meeting" about Miller's onscreen future as The Flash, although those have since been debunked.