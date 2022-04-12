The Flash Star Ezra Miller Gets Restraining Order Dropped Against Hawaiian Pair at Couple’s Request

Weeks after a Hawaiian couple filed a restraining order again Ezra Miller, that order has now been dropped. Documents filed Monday to Hawaii’s Third Circuit Court suggest the couple has now filed a motion to dismiss the order with prejudice. A dismissal with prejudice means the couple won’t be able to refile the same claim at that particular court. The order was first filed after the couple alleged the actor threatened them. That took place around the same time Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

“Petitioners filed an Ex Parte Motion to Dismiss on April 11, 2022. Both Petitioners are moving to dismiss the case with prejudice by and through counsel,” Judge M. Kanani Laubach’s ruling Monday reads. “The Court, having reviewed the files and records herein, and being otherwise fully advised on the premises: It is hereby ordered, adjudged, and decreed that: Petition filed on March 29, 2022 is dismissed with prejudice.”

“On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street,” a statement from the police reads. “During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Shortly after Miller’s arrest, reports quickly swirled that Warner Bro. executives were meeting to discuss the actor’s future with the company. Not only are they part of DC Entertainment’s upcoming The Flash movie, but also the studio’s ongoing Fantastic Beasts franchise. The studio has reportedly “rebuked” that reporting with claims that no such meeting has taken place.

The Flash was recently delayed from a November 2022 release date to June of 2023.