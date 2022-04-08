Warner Bros. Debunks Claims of Emergency Meeting About The Flash Star Ezra Miller

As continued troubling reports about the behavior of The Flash star Ezra Miller have become public, including the actor’s arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment, their future in the DCEU has been a big question mark. Earlier this week came a report from Rolling Stone which revealed that an “emergency meeting” was held within Warner Bros. to determine their fate moving forward, citing not only the public perception of the actor after their legal problems but also “frequent meltdowns” that reportedly occurred during the production of The Flash. The report revealed that the studio had decided to “hit pause on any future projects involving Miller.” That is now being called into question.

In an update to their own story about Rolling Stone’s reporting, IGN cites a source within the studio that has called the report into question. According to IGN, their source “rebuked” the original story from RS and said “no such emergency meeting took place” and that its claims are an exaggeration. It is worth noting however that the initial reporting from Rolling Stone comes by way of Tatiana Siegel, a former writer from The Hollywood Reporter, with plenty of credibility to her name, having previously broken stories about abusive behavior by producer Scott Rudin and even how WB severed ties with Johnny Depp.

Miller, who appeared as The Flash in Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, cameos in The CW’s The Flash and HBO Max’s Peacemaker, and will lead The Flash solo movie next year, has made headlines multiple times over due to surprising public behavior. Two years ago saw a video debut online where Miller appeared to be choking a female fan in Iceland, and earlier this year the actor released a cryptic video threatening the Ku Klux Klan.

The past two weeks have seen multiple reports about encounters with law enforcement and Miller in Hawaii. Last week it was revealed that Miller had been arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment with a police statement noting that Miller was in a karaoke bar when they “became agitated” and began “yelling obscenities” at those in the bar. Another instance that occurred was a restraining order filed against Miller by a couple in Hawaii, alleging that he threatened both of them.

“On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street,” a statement from the police reads. “During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

No public statements from Warner Bros. have been released on how they intend to handle the situation with Miller, who is part of not only their DC franchise but the Harry Potter adjacent Fantastic Beasts movies. The Flash was recently delayed from a November 2022 release date to June of 2023, perhaps because the studio was aware of headaches caused by the star in their future.