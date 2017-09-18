‘The Flash’ Gets a New Logo for Season 4

The Flash Season Four will be a reinvention of sorts, and apparently that includes a brand new logo for the show!

A Reddit user posted a photo of the new logo, which was found on the a mobile promo for the new season. Check it out:

The new logo is a nice tease for the “Flash 3.0” costume that will debut in Season Four. That suit has a nice lighter crimson look, which is reflected in the new logo’s color scheme. This all feeds back into the notion that Barry Allen will return from the Speed Force with a new perspective on life, and a new set of powers, perhaps making him, for the very first time, the true “Scarlet Speedster” that fans know and love from the comics.

Meanwhile, while Barry tries to get back to a normal life with Iris and Team Flash, a villainous new mastermind will rise in the form of The Thinker.

Supergirl will premiere on October 9th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by The Flash in the same timeslot on October 10th. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will follow The Flash this season, airing at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Arrow has moved to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.