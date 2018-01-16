‘Flashpoint’ Taps Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

It looks like Warner Bros. has found directors for Flashpoint! According to a new report by Variety, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will oversee the project.

So far, Warner Bros. has yet to comment on the status of Flashpoint and its incoming directors. Variety says Daley and Goldstein are currently in negotiations to take on the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the reports are true, it seems Warner Bros. did look at Ben Affleck as a possible director for Flashpoint. However, the actor chose to turn down the project, giving Warner Bros. access to Daley and Goldstein. The directors, who are best known for Vacation, seem to hint at a more comedic tone for the Flash‘s first standalone.

Of course, this isn’t the first superhero project the pair have tackled. Last year, fans got a taste of what Daley and Goldstein could do as they co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming. The long-awaited film went over well with fans and critics, so Barry Allen may go the way of Peter Parker once Flashpoint goes live.

The addition of Daley and Goldstein to Flashpoint is an intriguing one, and it comes at an interesting time for Warner Bros. This year, the studio began overhauling its DC Comics plans as Walter Hamada of New Line stepped in to oversee its film schedule. The lackluster reception of Justice League has Warner Bros. rethinking its strategy, and this directorial duo would certainly mark a change in direction.

Fans of the Flash are glad to see Flashpoint moving ahead, but there are those wondering if these new hires will stick. The standalone film is notorious for the number of directors who have signed on and off it. Seth Grahame-Smith was the first to work on the film before director Rick Famuyiwa was brought on. However, both of the men left the film due to “creative difference,” and fans were left to wonder if Flashpoint would limp to theaters in the wake of the departures.

Hopefully, the DC Comics icon will avoid such a fate if Warner Bros. plays its cards right. The studio brought in Joby Harold to do a rewrite of the film’s script, and Ezra Miller is still a fan-favorite thanks to his energetic portrayal of Barry Allen. Daley and Goldstein might be just the thing the Flash needs to race box office’s top spot.

The Flash movie has been titled Flashpoint and is expected to release sometime in 2020. Do you think these directors will stick around? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!