Funko’s 19-Inch Batman Is the Biggest Pop Figure Ever

Funko has just added a new Pop figure to their Batman 80th anniversary collection – and it’s a big one. We mean that literally because this Batman Pop clocks in at a whopping 19-inches tall. We’re fairly certain that makes it the biggest commercial Pop figure Funko has ever produced. Generally, Funko’s super-sized Pops are 6 and 10-inches tall.

If you have room for this enormous Pop figure in your collection, it’s available to pre-order right here for a whopping $99.99 with free shipping. Despite the price tag it’s already shot to the top of the Funko bestseller list, so grab one while you can.

In related news, Funko and Entertainment Earth recently launched this graffiti splattered Jokerized Batman exclusive Pop, and it was still available to order right here at the time of writing with shipping slated for January. The release date has already been pushed back from November, so grab one before it moves out further or sells out completely.

If you don’t have Funko’s other Batman Joker figures, you can still get the SDCC exclusive Suicide Squad Funko Pop on eBay here and the Loot Crate exclusive Pop on eBay here. The Batman v Superman exclusive figure upon which the new Funko Pop is based can also be ordered on eBay here.

