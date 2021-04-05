The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter Funko Pops Are on Sale Now

It's a Monday after the premiere of a new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, and you know what that means - another Funko Pop drop as part of the weekly Marvel Must Haves program. If you watched Episode 3, figuring out what Funko Pops would be in the spotlight was a no-brainer: Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Spoilers for the episode follow!

We haven't seen Zemo or Sharon Carter since Captain America: Civil War, and in Episode 3 "Power Broker" we learned what they've been up to since the blip. Zemo has been out of action in a German prison and Carter has been in exile in Madripoor - albeit a very luxurious exile thanks to her new career as a black market art dealer.

Meanwhile, Sam and Bucky are looking for the person behind the new Super Solider serum (aka the Power Broker), and they're willing to go to great lengths for the information. To that end, Bucky breaks Zemo out of prison and Sam offers Sharon Carter a pardon in exchange for her help. However, it seems as though Carter is hiding something, which has caused fans to question whether she is actually the Power Broker.

The Baron Zemo Funko Pop was released previously as part of the main Falcon and the Winter Soldier wave, but it's getting a bump thanks to the character's debut in the series. You can order the Zemo Pop figure here on Amazon now. The Sharon Carter Pop figure, on the other hand, is brand new and features her look from the fight scene. Pre-orders are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes air on Fridays.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.