Gal Gadot Gives The Side Eye To A Wonder Woman Statue

With 10,000 retweets and 57,000 likes people seem to love this photo that was posted on Wonder Women star Gal Gadot’s twitter account. Fans responded with Wonder Woman gifs of their own sharing their love of the Israeli actress.

Gadot’s Wonder Woman took attitude and confidence to a whole new level in this years blockbuster film that certified that a female led and helmed action film could not only do well at the box office but break records. Diana will return in this months release of Justice League, rejoining Batman and Superman and pulling in a couple new friends. Gadot and Wonder Woman’s director Patty Jenkins have signed on for a sequel to their film and will return in 2019.

What is she is doing with my tiara?? 😜#WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/zB6jHiiNFG — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 3, 2017

Justice League will star Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Gal Gadot reprising their roles from Batman Vs. Superman and will be joined by J.K. Simmons, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League, out in theaters November 17th, 2017 has a 4.17 out of 5 rating and is number 2 on the Comicbook.com anticipation rating.