Did ‘Gotham’ Just Introduce Harley Quinn?

A big deal has been made about Gotham introducing the actual Joker this season, but the Batman prequel series may have just flown under the radar and debuted the first look at the Clown Prince’s long time love interest.

The talk of the town after “A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting” was the introduction of Jeremiah Valeska, Jerome’s twin brother who will likely become the Joker by the time the season is over. However, when Jeremiah first appeared, he wasn’t alone. The man was joined by a female bodyguard named Ecco, played by series newcomer Francesca Root-Dodson.

While she didn’t have any of Harley Quinn‘s signature style or wit, there was one trait that had led many fans to believe Ecco could become Harley when Jeremiah finally puts on the white makeup. Ecco is wholly and completely devoted to Jeremiah. At one point in the episode, he even mentions that she has given her entire life to protecting him.

One of the main characteristics of Harley Quinn throughout most of her DC history is her loyalty to Joker. She loves him to a fault, no matter what he does to hurt her. Ecco’s connection to Jeremiah could lead her down a similar path in the future.

While Ecco may seem like a lock to become Harley down the road, some very attentive fans have noticed that there is another character she could be mirroring.

Gotham is set to begin adapting the No Man’s Land story arc at the end of the season. As Reddit user Aves115 points out, there is a character named Echo in those comics, and she fits the description of the woman who was introduced in Gotham this week.

The Echo in the No Man’s Land comics was skilled as a marksman, and in hand to hand combat, a trait we saw on display in last night’s episode. The original take on the character also had devices planted in her head that allowed her to read the thoughts of both humans and computers.

It’s this last detail that hasn’t been seen on the show yet. If she starts reading the minds of those around her, it’s safe to say that Ecco’s path will be leading straight into No Man’s Land. However, if her blind loyalty to Jeremiah continues, and he does in fact transition into the Joker, we could be seeing Harley Quinn appear on Gotham in the very near future.

What do you think? Is this new character helping bring the No Man’s Land story to life? Or is this Gotham‘s way of introducing Harley Quinn? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.